Cherry blossom plans cancelled? Here’s a new one: doing hanami at home with these beautiful photos.
Not that there’s ever a good time for a global pandemic, but the coronavirus outbreak coinciding with the blooming of the cherry blossoms has been especially sad for Japan. Ordinarily, right now Japan’s parks would be full of groups and friends and coworkers having hanami (cherry blossom-viewing) parties, enjoying the flowers, food, and drink as they relax on tarps spread out beneath the branches of the sakura trees. This year, though, most people have cancelled such plans as part of the effort to avoid social gatherings.
But even if there aren’t any cherry blossoms parties, there are still plenty of cherry blossoms. To help boot the spirits of those looking for a way to enjoy at-home hanami, Japanese Twitter users have been sharing their best sakura photos, with the hashtag #ツイッターお花見2020 /”#Twitter Ohanami 2020”, like with this example from @zaki_3_0257.
室内お花見どうぞ🌸
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/JdPlMzvoCT—
ざきphoto (@zaki_3_0257) March 28, 2020
Some of the photos are ones taken this year, while passing through empty parks or down deserted tree-lined streets, while others are from previous sakura seasons.
外出自粛で外出られない人が多いと思います。
#ツイッターお花見2020 のタグを見て、おうちで安全にお花見しませんか？
桜の写真なら任せてください、風景写真屋が撮ってきます。
桜の写真を撮影した方は是非タグを使ってくださいな。… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
うさだぬ (@usalica) March 28, 2020
▼ Tokyo’s Shinjuku Gyoen garden, at dusk, last year
一年前の今日、夕暮れの新宿御苑。
桜と新海タワー。
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/DakMIdWD8e—
丑三 (@370Nabe) March 31, 2020
▼ Some cats enjoying hanami one year ago
去年、一昨年に撮ったもの🌸
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/5bl1dbHy3k—
吉岡 香織 (@kaori_y_y) March 29, 2020
夜桜いいよね🤗🌸
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/4mQgg6BngB—
mao (@maophot) March 28, 2020
With the cherry blossom being Japan’s most iconic flower, photos of sakura in Kyoto, the country’s cultural heart, are proving especially popular.
昨日の京都の桜です。
とても綺麗でした。
なかなか外出出来ない方も多いと
思います。
良かったら見てください。
#ツイッターお花見2020 #桜 https://t.co/wvAu6N3ySs—
こあき (@Radius_F) March 28, 2020
▼ Kyoto’s Yasakadori cobblestone slope
八坂通りと春の夜。
降りしきる夜雨に濡れた法観寺と桃色の花が風流だった。
Hasselblad X1DⅡ
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/2rmoRcLCaO—
うさだぬ (@usalica) March 29, 2020
▼ More from Kyoto: Fushimi Jikkobune canal boat, Keage Incline, Ninenzaka, and Kiyomizudera Temple
お部屋でお花見にどうぞ、
京都の夜桜です😊💓
1 伏見十石舟
2 インクライン
3 二年坂
4 清水寺
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/Se0PcDjAdX—
ヒトシ(HITOSHI) (@puraten10_japan) March 28, 2020
咲き誇る桜、水面に揺蕩う十石船。
Hasselblad X1DⅡ
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/auB2jAk3uG—
うさだぬ (@usalica) March 30, 2020
That’s not to say that Japan’s current capital, Tokyo, is devoid of beautiful sakura scenery, though. The Imperial Palace’s moat at Chidorigafuchi, for example, is breathtaking by day or night.
#ツイッターお花見2020
大好きな千鳥ヶ淵の昼間編と夜桜編🌸 https://t.co/mTDVSK1dDi—
たか (@taka_00215) March 28, 2020
While other people are few and far between, some of the photos show local wildlife, like this mejiro (Japanese white-eye) perched among the blossoms.
サクラとメジロ٭❀*
______________________________
#ツイッターお花見2020
#メジロ
#桜
#写真好きな人と繋がりたい
#写真で春を届けよう
#写真で伝える私の世界
#カメラ女子… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
ⓢⓐⓨⓐ (@camera_SONY1016) March 28, 2020
Then there’s this clever artist who uses the traditional craft of kirie (pictures formed by paper cutting) to add a human touch.
切り絵と合わせる桜。
少しでも癒やしになれたら嬉しい☺️
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/QLXcal179q—
Erica❦ (@Erica__kirie) March 28, 2020
Some otaku also shared sakura stroll snapshots starring their anime girl figurine companions.
#ツイッターお花見2020
穏やかな日常が戻りますように❀.*･ﾟ https://t.co/iLsWXmUu1a—
まよツナ＊ (@sfgirl252) March 29, 2020
ここ何年かの🌸
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/xLDivDEifM—
空 (@Airstream3092) March 29, 2020
Unfortunately, with the flowers already in bloom for 2020, and the cherry blossoms only staying on the branches for a week or two before they start to fall, there’s really zero chance of the coronavirus situation being under control enough for people in Japan to have anything like a normal sakura season this year.
よくね？
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/bruGBMX36D—
狐仙人乃弟子 トコノ オルタ (@ttt_zegu952) March 29, 2020
#ツイッターお花見2020 https://t.co/5S7kf5T4ef—
aoi (@aoi16367825) March 29, 2020
#ツイッターお花見2020 と聞いて、風景写真を上げてくれととのことなので自分のお花見写真でも♪ https://t.co/Mgnaxa5Fh8—
∠あきずみ@写真垢 (@akzm_photo) March 28, 2020
But it’s important to remember that the sakura will be back, and so right now the best thing to do is stay safe and make sure you’ll be here next spring too.
Source: Twitter via IT Media
Featured image: Twitter/@zaki_3_0257
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply