Who needs Mt. Dew when you can have ready-to-chug ramen as your gamer fuel?

In Japan, instant ramen has long been the go-to for people who need to get something to eat, but also need to get back to whatever video game they’re right in the middle of playing ASAP. Instant ramen keeps for a long time so it’s easy to keep a stock of it on hand and save yourself a trip to the store to pick something up, and since all you have to do is pour hot water in and let the noodles cook for three minutes, it’s way faster to prepare than just about anything else.

However, once your instant ramen is ready you’ll still need to grab the cup in one hand, and chopsticks in the other, so unless you’re playing with a Dance Dance Revolution mat, you’re still going to need to pause the game and take yourself out of the action while you actually eat…unless, that, is, you’re eating Boost Noodle, Japan’s new for-gamers ramen designed to be eaten using just one hand.

Boost Noodle comes packed in a “spout pouch,” as maker Nippon Ham calls it. Just twist off the cap, life the pouch to your lips, and take swig of ramen, all while using you other hand to keep gaming.

Boost Noodle can be stored at room temperature for up to 90 days, and appears to require no cooking or heating whatsoever. Inside the pouch are noodles, chashu pork, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), and a mixed tonkotsu (pork stock)/seafood broth. The noodles themselves are special, as they’re made out of konnyaku, a wiggly yam gelatin that doesn’t get soggy (similar to the vending machine ramen we ate that one time in an Akihabara back alley), and the broth is a semi-gelatin too. To help keep those gamer senses tingling, each pack of Boost Noodle also contains 35 milligrams of caffeine, and the pouch is free-standing, just in case you need to quickly set it down to get both hands back on your controls.

Nippon Ham says the idea for Boost Noodle was initially pitched by a game-loving 20-something employee at the company, after which it took two years to refine and bring to market. In addition to gamers, though, Nippon Ham says Boost Noodle is a good fit for anytime you’ve got at least one hand tied up but are craving ramen, such as when using your smartphone or walking to your office or school as part of your morning commute.

▼ This woman could be eating ramen right now.

Boost Noodle goes on sale through e-commerce sites in Japan on July 27, priced at 660 yen (US$4.15).

Source: Nippon Ham via Sankei Shimbun via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Nippon Ham, Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!