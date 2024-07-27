See the world through the eye of Date Masamune, the One-eyed Dragon.
Legendary heroes abound in Japan, and when you visit the city of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, you’ll encounter statues, posters, and products that pay homage to their local star — the feudal lord and founder of the city, Date Masamune, who lived from 1567 to 1636.
There are many things that made Date a legend, including his unusual look. Not only did he wear fearsome black armour with a helmet bearing a huge, golden crescent moon, he also had only one eye, earning him the nickname, “One-Eyed Dragon“.
▼ Today, his legend lives on in the area.
Date’s instantly recognisable samurai helmet remains one of the most distinctive ever made, and now there’s a way for modern-day samurai enthusiasts to add the look to their wardrobe, thanks to a new product called Date Megane.
Date Megane, or “Date Glasses” takes two of the feudal lord’s most distinctive features and combines them into a striking piece of eyewear that’ll turn heads wherever you go.
While those unfamiliar with the headgear of military commenders might mistake the curved piece above the glasses for a banana, it is indeed Date’s golden crescent moon. The glasses themselves have a dark lens on the right and a clear one on the left, so you can see the world like Date did, through the left eye.
▼ Other interesting details include the words “伊達眼鏡” (“Date Megane”) on the arm.
It’s a fun product that pays homage to a powerful samurai in a unique way, and it’s very reasonably priced, at 880 yen (US$5.77).
The Date Megane will be available to purchase at select souvenir and variety stores in Sendai and Matsushima, as well as the Osaka-based manufacturer’s online store, and at stations in the Kansai area, from the end of July.
