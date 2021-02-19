A totally unique bite to eat in one of the city’s favorite cherry blossom-viewing spots.

The Japanese proverb “hana yori dango” is a reminder that simple, straightforward pleasures are often the best things in life. Literally, the phrase translates as “dumplings over flowers,” implying that while it’s all nice and good to gaze upon flowers and appreciate their beauty, it’s even better to have a dango (dumpling) to munch on.

But as sakura season approaches, maybe we should make a slight alteration to hana yori dango, and instead say “hana yori tacos.”

To celebrate the arrival of the cherry blossoms, Tokyo restaurant Taco Fanatico is adding Sakura Tacos to its menu. The pink soft tortilla calls to mind the color of Japan’s favorite flower, and a sakura tree leaf (yes, it’s edible) is wrapped around the taco as a further sign of spring.

This is actually a dessert taco, and you won’t find beef, fish, or other savory fillings inside. Instead, there’s a dollop of sakura an sweet bean paste, ringed by matcha green tea tiramisu cream.

The inspiration for the Sakura Tacos may have come from Taco Fanatico’s location. The restaurant is in Tokyo’s Nakameguro neighborhood, right next to the Megurogawa River, which is lined with cherry blossom trees in this section. The district has become one of Tokyo’s most popular and fashionable hanami (cherry blossom-viewing) spots in recent years, with local restaurants selling their fare to-go for visitors to munch on while looking up at the flowers.

▼ Taco Fanatico

▼ Nakameguro in sakura season

Taco Fanatico’s Sakura Tacos are priced at 330 yen (US$3.20) and will be available for takeout. They go on sale March 1, which means they’ll be ready and waiting when the cherry blossoms are predicted to be at full bloom in Tokyo according to the latest forecast.

Restaurant information

Taco Fanatico / タコ ファナティコ

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Kamimeguro 1-5-10

東京都目黒区上目黒1-5-10

Open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. (weekdays), 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. (weekends, holidays)

Website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Pakutaso

