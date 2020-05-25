Now you can feel the passion of cheesy romances every time you sit down for a meal!

Everyone has a different love language. Whether you prefer kind words from your significant other or a bouquet of flowers, there is a great diversity to the ways people express and receive love. And for some folks, what better way to show your love but in the form of these kabe-don salt and pepper shakers which have rocked Twitter?

These minimalistic but distinctive shakers have taken Twitter by storm, after their photos were posted up by @Hakusi_Katei, who bought the set at the Yingge Porcelain Museum in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Molded from ceramic, the shakers appear to have a sturdy build and are an eye-pleasing addition to any dining table, especially accompanied by a wall-like wooden holder labeled with the characters “bi dong,” or the Mandarin equivalent of kabe-don.

For the uninitiated, a kabe-don is the phenomenon of slamming one’s hand on wall that their crush or romantic partner is standing in front of. Literally a combination of the Japanese words for “wall” and “bam,” the act is a cocktail of desperation, vulnerability, and impulse, typically from a bad-boy character with seemingly questionable emotional intelligence who has difficulty expressing his complicated feelings to his crush.

While we definitely recommend asking for consent before doing something that deeply encroaches on someone else’s personal space, the kabe-don itself has been enshrined as a classic trope of the shoujo manga genre, and a survey has even shown that it’s a borderline guilty pleasure-fantasy for some individuals. However, like many things in our strange reality, art — or in this case, the humble condiment dispenser — can play the form of a trope’s rendition.

▼ It’s not love if your boo isn’t bleeding spices from their orifices.

While @Hakusi_Katei only uses their kabe-don shakers for salt and pepper, you can technically fill the shakers with any type of spice as long as they come out easily from the shakers’ eyes and mouth. However, it seems like condiments in the form of viscous liquids aren’t an option.

▼ “I tried pouring soy sauce with the shaker, but the result was so disastrous I decided not to post it on social media. Sorry, folks.”

If you’re interested in buying these salt and pepper shakers as a gift for a loved one, or for your friend whose secret wish is to get kabe-donned but can’t amidst social distancing rules, you can nab a pair here though the Yingge Porcelain Museum’s online shop. While the museum only ships directly to Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Macau currently, for potential buyers located in Japan, you can contact the museum shop for more information on buying a pair.

Otherwise, if you’re still searching for a great gift that your foodie pals will enjoy, you can also consider an office paper shredder made food-safe!

Source, top image: Twitter/@Hakusi_Katei

