Suspicion that girlfriend was cheating on him prompted late-night road trip.

In every young man’s life, there comes a point when he has to ask himself how far he’d go for the sake of love. Usually that’s a metaphorical question, but last weekend one 24-year-old Japanese man gave an answer in physical distance…though you could pretty easily make the argument that his gesture had less to do with true love than it did violent vengeance.

The man, whom we’ll call Taro, and his girlfriend had set their smartphones to display each other’s GPS location via an app. Sometime late last Saturday night/early Sunday morning, Taro, who lives in the town of Komatsushima, whipped out his phone to check up on his lady and noticed that she was near a hotel in the city of Himeji. Thinking she might be fooling around on him, he decided to head to Himeji and see what was going on, and when he arrived he found his girlfriend with a 21-year-old man from the city of Tatsuno.

To recap the geography, you might already know Himeji, which is in Hyogo Prefecture, since its castle is one of the most famous sightseeing destinations in Japan. Tatsuno is in Hyogo too, right next to Himeji. Komatsushima, though, is in another prefecture entirely, Tokushima. As a matter of fact, Komatsushima and Himeji aren’t even on the same island of Japan. Himeji is on the main island of Honshu, while Tokumatsushima is across the Seto Inland Sea on Shikoku.

▼ The roughly two-hour driving route from Komatsushima to Himeji

From Taro’s home to the parking structure where he confronted his amorous rival is reportedly about 100 kilometers (62 miles), which is a long drive to do in the middle of the night, but Taro still arrived with enough energy to get into a verbal altercation with the other man and punch him in the neck. Although the blow didn’t cause serious injury, he was still arrested by officers from the Hyogo Prefectural Police Department’s Himeji Precinct on assault charges at roughly 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

