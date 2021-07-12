Be on the lookout for this silver Mazda RX-7.

An older car that’s been well maintained is a clear sign that’s it’s the owner’s pride and joy, and that’s especially true in Japan, where the shaken (motor vehicle inspection) places extra financial burdens on older models. And sure enough, Nagoya resident and Japanese Twitter user @NGO_fd3s is extremely fond of his silver Mazda RX-7.

@NGO_fd3s’s car is one of the coveted third-generation FD RX-7s, which were produced between 1992 and 2002, He was even lucky enough to snag a parking space close to his home, something that isn’t always easy to do in Japan, where a lot of apartments and even houses are designed without an included space to keep a car.

So imagine his shock, anger, and sadness when he glanced out his window at 1:18 a.m. on Monday and saw his car being stolen, as shown in this video he posted to Twitter.

With no time to make it down to street level, all @NGO_fd3s can do I the video is shout “Hey, what do you think you’re doing?” Unfortunately, the noise doesn’t scare the thief off, and he hops into the RX-7 and drove away. A second car, which appears to be a Toyota Auris driven by an accomplice, follows the RX-7 away from the scene.

“My car was stolen. I couldn’t do anything to stop it. Somebody, please help,” tweeted @NGO_fd3s along with the photo, so let’s see what we should be on the lookout for.

As mentioned above, the car is a third-generation, or FD, Mazda RX-7, with license plate 名古屋306 ひ ・9 89, or “Nagoya 306, Hi・9 89.” The car sports extensive bodywork modifications, including fixed headlamps instead of the stock pop-up units, a modified front air dam and hood. It also has the large front turn signal housings which became standard equipment in 1998, though some owners of earlier model cars install them as replacements for their smaller stock parts.

Around back, there’s an oversized rear wing and exhaust, as well as a modified bumper and diffuser. It also has an Infini badge below the rear light bar, suggesting that the car’s specific model year is somewhere between 1991 and 1997, the period when the FD RX-7 was sold through Mazda’s Infini sub-brand, which was later absorbed into the standard Mazda dealer network.

▼ An Infini badge

The crime took place in the Kasumoricho neighborhood of Nagoya’s Nakamura Ward. A commenter has also posted an enhanced photo of the accomplice car’s license plate, which appears to include そ 88 21, or “So 88 21.”

With Mazda ending production of the RX-7 in 2002, prices for well-preserved examples are rising, especially as the passage of time is making it easier to export to other countries with age-gated import restrictions. At the same time, the RX-7’s rare and finicky rotary engine means the thief could also be planning to strip it for parts. Hopefully, though, someone will spot @NGO_fd3s’ RX-7 before it or any of its components wind up in someone else’s hands, and the car can be reunited with its rightful owner.

Source: Twitter/@NGO_fd3s via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Wikipedia/名古屋太郎

Insert image: Ebay/Japan-Store11

