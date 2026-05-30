No tentacles here, folks! Only beautifully strange plants.

If you’ve spent any time online, the word “hentai” probably conjures up some very specific imagery that you may not feel comfortable talking about with your family. However, Osaka is playing host to an event called the Hentai Shokubutsu Club (or “Hentai Plant Club”), where you can say without shame, “Hey, Mom! Let’s go see some hentai plants.”

To be perfectly clear, this event will involve substantially less tentacle-like appendages than you might be imagining, as in botanical science, “hentai” translates to the process of metamorphosis, or structural transformation. It refers to the fascinating way certain flora abandon typical plant architecture, morphing their leaves, roots and stems into unorthodox shapes to survive, and this summer will see a showcase of unusual yet absolutely gorgeous exotic plants.

Taking place on July 4 to July 5 at the Osaka Nanko ATC Hall, a short walk from Trade Center Mae on the New Tram Line, the Hentai Shokubutsu Club brings a Japanese television show of the same name to life, curated by the celebrity plant explorer Keisuke Hase and Tokyo influencer Botanical Gorilla, and introduces 20 vendors who will be showing off some of nature’s eccentric plants.

▼ Actor and comedian Hyoroku (left) is the face of the Hentai Shokubutsu Club show.

A selection of the transformations you can hope to see, as well as buy, at the venue are:

● Platycerium: These plants feature leaf dimorphism, where they grow two completely different types of leaves, one for trapping food, and the other to catch the sun. The company Groote Plantage specialize in the sale of platycerium and are based in Saitama, often traveling to Thailand to carefully select and import high-quality plants in a wide range of varieties.

● Anthurium: With deceiving heart-shaped “flowers” that are actually leaves that have undergone metamorphosis to trick pollinators, whereas the actual flowers are microscopic bumps on the central spike. The anthurium is on show by Acu’s Forest, based in Osaka, who sell domestically bred variants with a focus on leaf color, texture, and shape. This time, they’ll focus on anthurium with a velvet texture and veins with unique physical characteristics.

● Dyckia: Bromeliads that reflected the rainforest lifestyle, transforming their leaves into water tanks to survive arid cliffs, lining them with vicious-looking thorns to keep thirsty animals away. Thorns and Leaves handle both terrestrial and tank bromeliads, focusing on original dyckia hybridized and grown by themselves.

Alongside the plants, you could even take home some quirky little collectibles, like the adorable Mandragora figures crafted by B-The-U.

However, the activities don’t just stop with the plants, as the Hentai Shokubutsu Club is actually a special exhibition within the larger Reptiles Fever 2026 event, the largest of western Japan’s reptile expos.

Discount advance tickets, priced at 1,200 yen (US$7.50), are available online via platforms like Rakuten Travel, and convenience stores (links below), but it’s also possible to purchase an entry ticket on the day for 1,400 yen.

With how the plants have adapted for survival, they make for great additions to lush, bioactive terrariums for many of the reptiles attending the festival.

▼ Like this little guy!

The venue will be packed with reptiles, amphibians, breeding gear, and a family-friendly petting corner, making it the perfect weekend plan for anyone looking to experience the reptile-keeping hobby.

▼ Cute though they may be, I can’t vouch for how “reptilian” hedgehogs are, but they still make an appearance in the petting zoo.

So, grab your tickets and get ready to be amazed by reptilian beauty and the bizarre world of botanical hentai this summer.

Exhibition information

Hentai Shokubutsu Club / 変態植物倶楽部

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Suminoe-ku, Nankokite 2-1-10

大阪府大阪市住之江区南港北2-1-10

Dates: July 4, 2026–July 5, 2026

Open 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.)

Website

Related: Hentai Shokubutsu Club YouTube, Rakuten Travel, Lawson Ticket (code: 54813), 7-Eleven Ticket (code: 115-554)

Source and images: PR Times (1, 2)

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times PR Times (1, 2)

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