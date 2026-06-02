Bringing Japanese culture to the table in a delicious and heartwarming way.

Japan has a wide variety of cultural values that underpin society in ways that are often unseen, and that includes the concept of mottainai. Literally translating as “wasteful“, this mindset holds a deep sense of regret when the potential value of something isn’t fully realised, and it encourages people to reuse, recycle and avoid unnecessary waste whenever possible, especially when food with gods is believed to be involved.

Now Starbucks is bringing the concept of mottainai to the table by creating a new set of Frappuccinos made with mottainai bananas. So-called as the bananas were destined for landfill, due to superficial skin blemishes and size issues that prevent them from being sold through mainstream channels, Starbucks is now putting this fruit to good use, and saving tonnes of bananas in the process. After incorporating imperfect fruit in the recently released Banana Affogato Frappuccino, the chain is now giving us another way to enjoy the taste of bananas while helping the planet, with a brand new release called the Honey Banana Frappuccino.

▼ The new drink, which contains real honey, is priced at 687 yen (US$4.30) for takeout or 700 yen for dine-in.

Starbucks describes the Frappuccino as perfectly balanced, with juicy banana notes and a rich honey sweetness coming together to create a delectable “golden flavour“. At the bottom of the cup, you’ll find pulp made from mottainai bananas for added sweetness and texture, while white chocolate-flavoured syrup, honey, and banana powder, also made from mottainai bananas, is blended into the milky body of the drink. Finished with a topping of whipped cream and honey, the Frappuccino has a rich, mellow flavour and luxurious taste that makes it ideal for early summer.

While the new drink is said to be delicious as is, Starbucks recommends altering the taste with a couple of customisations. By adding chocolate chips and chocolate sauce, the slightly bitter taste of cocoa creates a dessert-like flavour, and by adding vanilla bean-flavoured syrup and caramel sauce you can enjoy added richness and depth.

Whichever way you have it, the new Frappuccino promises to be a dream drink for banana lovers, but it will only be on the menu for a limited time, while stocks last, from 5 June.

Source, images: Press release

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