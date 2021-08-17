It’s also one of the cheapest ways to get between Tokyo and Kyoto.

Taking the bus isn’t what most people imagine when thinking of a comfortable way to travel, and for many that mode of transportation is even less likely to come to mind for overnight transit. Japan, though, has some amazing overnight buses, with assigned, reclining seats that offer you more personal space than you’re likely to have in the economy section of an airplane.

Among overnight bus operators, Tokyo-based Willer Express has earned a reputation for having some of the nicest carriages around, and even they’ve outdone themselves with their beautiful ReBorn buses.

Like many of Japan’s overnight buses, the ReBorn has three non-connected seats in each row. Really, though, these are more like personal pods than just plain seats.

In addition to power reclining and footrest functions, there’s a table that folds out of the seat in front of you, an electrical outlet to keep your electronic devices charged up, and a drink holder mounted to the wall of your pod.

The ReBorn is also an incredible value compared to the Shinkansen, many people’s default transportation choice for travel inside Japan. ReBorn fares between Tokyo and Kyoto, Osaka, or Kobe start at just 6,900 yen (US$63), more than 5,000 yen cheaper than taking the bullet train, and there are big savings to be had by choosing Willer Express’ classy bus over the Shinkansen if you’re heading from Tokyo to Nagoya or Niigata. Plus, there’s the economic benefit of not having to pay for a night in a hotel since you’re sleeping on the bus (which has spaces to store your luggage), and making the trip overnight means you arrive bright and early the next morning and have the whole day to enjoy the sights in your destination.

The ReBorn buses actually went into service last summer, but with many in Japan still avoiding travel, a lot of people weren’t aware of them until some recent online buzz about their stylish interiors. Once it is safe to move around the country again, though, this looks like a great way to maximize your sightseeing time while minimizing your expenses while traveling in Japan. And should you prefer your overnight transit to be of an aquatic nature, there’s a way to do that too.

