It’s like an adult version of a cardboard fort.

The 2017 G7 Summit has prompted many nations to crack down on environmental problems in earnest, and Japan is one of them. It’s not just the citizens, though, it’s also companies like Family Mart and their new focus on eco-friendly onigiri packaging.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, another large company, has been tackling sustainability recently with their Open Up! Project where they challenge themselves to come up with environmentally friendly solutions to issues. One such solution is a cardboard tent called the Dan Dan Dome that’s durable, waterproof, and 100% recyclable.

▼ It even has windows! You might have to cover them up if it actually rains, though.

The Dan Dan Dome was designed in collaboration with architect Yusuke Murakami, who specializes in architecture suited for polar and other extreme environments like the Himalayas. While in those areas, he spent a lot of time in plastic tents that were heavy, not homey, and definitely not friendly to the environment, so came up with new designs that aren’t so heavy and are more sustainable. After seeing his work, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings enlisted him and packaging specialists at Nihon Tokan Package to create the Dan Dan Dome, and the result is this ingenious, sustainable idea.

Cardboard and water normally don’t mix, but Dan Dan Dome’s cardboard is coated with the same kind of recyclable laminate that’s used in paper cups, which is where the waterproofing part comes in. Clever, right? And while it’s not 100-percent waterproof, it will get you through the night.

▼ You can even watch movies on the ceiling while you’re relaxing inside.

To assemble the dome, all you need to do is pop out the joint perforations and lock them into place as shown in the photo below, then use waterproof tape and plastic grip lock ties to join the sections together. Don’t worry, it comes with instructions, kind of like IKEA furniture. The only downside we can imagine is that it might be difficult to put the dome’s top on if you’re assembling it solo.

Aside from camping and outdoor events, the designers say that Dan Dan Domes can also be used as temporary shelters during disaster relief operations. Besides being durable and water-resistant, they’re also designed to be cozy and give you a sense of privacy at times where that may otherwise be difficult. Many emergency shelters in Japan are public school gymnasiums, so any ounce of privacy in that kind of situation is sure to be appreciated.

Dan Dan Domes will be available on their official site starting this fall, and they’re available in three different sizes. Travel in Japan may still not be the best thing to do right now, but consider this another thing to add to your wishlist for future travel plans!

Sources: PR Times, Dan Dan Dome

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Dan Dan Dome

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!



[ Read in Japanese ]