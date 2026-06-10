Sure, Starbucks knows how to make a good Frappucino, but do they have what it takes to make good gummies?

Starbucks is known around the world for being a coffeehouse chain that specialises in drinks like the Frappuccino, but here in Japan you can come across some other unique surprises. Right now, the biggest surprise of all is that the chain is branching out into the sweet world of gummies, with a new release called Fruit Gummy.

We came across this new discovery when we spotted the sweets next to the register on a recent Starbucks visit, with the simple graphic bubble font catching our eye. Upon closer inspection, we saw that these were plant-based gummies that don’t use animal ingredients, making them suitable for a wide range of customers.

Each pack contains three gummy flavours: muscat, mandarin orange, and peach. From the moment you open the package, you can smell the sweet smell of soft fruit, which is apt for Starbucks, given its history of whipping up delicious fruit-based beverages.

Placing them on a plate, we were able to appreciate the true beauty of the gummies. Glistening in the light like jewels with a soft sheen and semi-transparency, each gummy was well portioned, with just the right amount of give between the fingers.

With five-out-of-five stars for looks, we popped one of the gummies onto our tongue, instantly treating our taste buds to a fruity sweetness. Biting down on the soft gummy was a wonderfully satisfying experience as the texture was plumper and chewier than expected, giving us more time to enjoy the richness of the fruit.

After trying all three, our favourite was the mandarin, which had a subtle tartness that played against the fruity sweetness in a way that was both juicy and refreshing. The other two flavours erred more on the sweet side but were equally delicious, and with a total of 15 gummies in our pack for 270 yen (US$1.69), this was great value for money.

The small size makes them easy to pop into your bag for those times when you need a fruity boost, and we reckon they might actually go well with a bitter coffee, for added sweetness.

Whether you buy them for yourself or as a gift for a friend, these are high-quality gummies that’ll put a smile on your dial, and a clever reminder from Starbucks that they can do more than just Frappuccinos.

Images©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]