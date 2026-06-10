Beefy gauntlet has been thrown down once again by Burger King Japan.

Burger King Japan understands that there are times when a regular-size hamburger just won’t cut it, which is why they offer what they call the One Pounder series, a line of sandwiches with four patties. Sometimes, though, a person’s bottomless well of burger love equals the infinite capacity of their stomach, and so for them, later this month Burger King Japan is offering all-you-can eat One Pounders.

First, let’s take a look at the exact kind of One Pounder that’s being served in the One Pounder Challenge, as the promotion is called. This is the Smoke House The One Pounder. Linguists might take the position that it really should be called the “The Smoke House One-Pounder,” but apparently all that beef leaves no room for such minute syntax or punctuation quibbles. In addition to four all-beef patties and cheddar cheese, the burger has both smoked bacon and a smoked bacon sauce. It looks like there might be some pickles in there too, but they appear to be the only things between the buns that aren’t meat, cheese, or sauce.

A single Smoke House The One Pounder weighs 545 grams, which converts to roughly 1.2 pounds, so its name is actually a bit of an understatement. It also packs 1,615 calories, so you may be questioning how many a person could possibly eat. Well, back in the spring, Burger King Japan also ran an all-you-can-eat Smoke House The One Pounder promotion, and the customer who ate the most put away 11 of them, which works out to 5,973 grams, or approximately 13.17 pounds, of burgers.

If you’re wondering where the break-even point is, Burger King Japan is charging 4,900 yen (US$31) for a 45-minute all-you-can-eat session, and with the Smoke House The One Pounder costing 2,790 yen when ordered off the menu normally, that would mean you’ll need to eat 1.75 of them to get your money’s worth. That calculation doesn’t take into account that the One Pounder Challenge also includes unlimited refills of French fries and soft drinks, though, so if you do manage to get to the 1.75-burger mark, you could say you’re actually coming out ahead. All entrants also receive a One Pounder Challenge 2026 T-shirt, Burger King Towel, and two stickers.

The One Pounder Challenge will take place daily from June 19 to June 26 at 80 Burger King Japan branches, with seatings at 2:30, 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m. Advance reservations must be made through the event’s website here, and seating is limited. Should you miss out on this chance, though, take heart that this is the second of three planned One Pounder Challenges for 2026, and they’ll be followed by a fourth promotion, the One Pounder Challenge 2026 Final, in December, with free tickets to the Final being given as prizes to the three customers who eat the most burgers at each of the first three One Pounder Challenges.

Source, images: PR Times

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