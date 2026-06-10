With its slogan “Melt the Rule,” Cool Fuel offers a new kind of five-layered ice cream-eating experience centered on Mascarpone cheese flavor.

New ice cream brand Cool Fuel opened on May 29 in the Yokohama Hammerhead shopping complex. We’d heard rumblings that it was supposed to be an ultra-luxurious dessert experience, far different than eating regular ice cream. Never ones to resist an icy sweet treat, we paid the new shop a visit on the morning of the fourth day it was open.

▼ Yokohama Hammerhead shopping complex

Lots of new stores had opened in the mall recently so it was bustling with people as we made our way through the space.

We made a beeline to our goal and were greeted by the cool blue tones of the new store. There was a little bit of a line, which was a little surprising since it was a weekday–but we weren’t in a rush.

We asked the staff which flavors were the most popular and they replied that the chocolate and caramel ones were selling well.

We decided to spring for chocolate (called Velvet Chocolate in English on the menu) this time for 780 yen (US$4.90). The menu explained that each cup was structured with five layers, which we were curious to see with our own eyes.

Upon placing our order, we received a numbered ticket and stood off to the side until our number was called.

The concoction handed to us was very round, top-heavy, and had an overflowing flaky topping! We quickly sought out a place to sit before there was any spillage.

Here’s the ice cream’s glamor shot. It sure looked like a work of art while posing.

The very top of the cup was a Mascarpone-based soft serve covered with crispy chocolate corn flakes.

Taking a large spoonful off the top revealed the interior cross-section. We could see what the menu meant by five layers–the inside was filled with a rich chocolate sauce and crunchy chocolate cookie bites, which made for a tantalizing texture.

▼ If only high school science classes offered ice cream dissections…

As we dug deeper, layers of freshly whipped cream also appeared from the bottom, giving the whole thing the impression of a very rich parfait or sundae. It was definitely decadent and we could see how people who enjoy “lighter” desserts like kakigori shaved ice might reach their limit very quickly. We, however, had absolutely no problem downing the entire thing in true form.

In conclusion, Cool Fuel ice cream is incredibly rich, delicious, and has found a formula to perfect the balance of taste and texture. At 780 yen it also feels more like a special reward than a routine dessert, so we recommend saving your visit for a very special occasion.

Now that the days are getting hotter, we’ve definitely got ice cream on the brain. Check out Mr. Sato’s recent visit to classic American/Japanese ice cream brand Blue Seal if you just can’t get enough brain freeze this month.

Store information

COOL Fuel Yokohama Hammerhead store / COOL Fuel 横浜ハンマーヘッド店

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Naka-ku, Shinko 2-14-1 Yokohama Hammerhead, 2nd floor

神奈川県横浜市中区新港 2-14-1 横浜ハンマーヘッド 2F

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekdays), 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekends)

Website

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]