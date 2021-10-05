More stylish than a motorhome, but more motorable than a normal home.

Japanese company Bess builds wooden cottages, and while they can set you up with a full-size two-story house, some of their coolest designs are their Imago micro cabins.

The Imago line was launched in 2016, but sales have taken off during the pandemic, more than doubling between last April and August compared to that same time frame in 2020. As a matter of fact, the Imago cabins have been selling so well recently that Bess is expanding the lineup with two new models, the Imago iter and Imago X.

But looking at the above photo of the Imago X, you might notice that the entrance sits just a little high off the ground. That’s because both it and the Imago iter are mounted on trailers, so you can hitch them to your car and pull them anywhere you’re going that you want your cabin to come with you.

Of the two, the iter is the smaller version, at 3.2 meters (10.5 feet) in length, but the 5.6-meter X is pretty compact too, by cabin standards anyway. That said, there’s plenty of room inside to relax, dine, and sleep in, and the X even lets you set up a front yard-style space with an awning.

▼ The Imago iter (left) has 6.51 square meters (70.1 square feet) of floor space and the Imago X (right) 11.27 square meters.

Bess says the Imago X can be towed by large SUVs, and that even mid-sizes should be able to handle the iter. Because of their weight (roughly 2,300 kilograms [5,071 pounds] for the iter and 3,200 for the X), drivers in Japan will need a type-1 towing license.

Since they don’t have shower or bathroom facilities, the Imago cabins aren’t full-on micro houses. However, the ability to hitch up your cabin and drive off with it whenever you want a change of scenery is a huge plus, and if you’d like to hit the open road while still bringing many of the comforts of home with you, prices start at 3.86 million yen (US$35,410) for the iter and 4.42 million for the X.

Source, images: PR Times

