Stay hydrated with anime characters that love outdoor excursions.

As the weather warms up and the days get longer, we’ll soon be spending more time in the great outdoors, and now we’ll be able to enjoy it all with two Studio Ghibli characters who love outdoor expeditions as much as we do.

Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro and Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service are the two characters that will be by our side this summer, bringing smiles to our faces with a collection of stainless steel mugs and tumblers that’ll keep our beverages at the perfect temperature all day long.

The two stainless steel mugs have a vacuum-insulated double-wall structure to prevent condensation and keep heat or cold from escaping, and there are two Totoro designs to choose from.

▼ The My Neighbour Totoro Vacuum Stainless Mug is priced at 3,630 yen (US$23.72)

This adorable design shows Totoro enjoying nature’s bounty with a medium and small Totoro on the front, and a couple of Soot Sprites on the back.

With a non-slip rubber base and a sliding lid that covers the spout, this cup is incredibly convenient to use.

Even if you add ice to the container, there’ll be no condensation on the outside of the cup, and because it’s so well insulated, your hands won’t feel any sense of cold when you lift it up for a sip.

While the metal in this cup means it can’t be used in the microwave, Ghibli has a solution for that, with the My Neighbour Totoro Vacuum Stainless Steel Mug with Inner Cup (3,850 yen).

This sweet design shows Totoro on a spinning top, harking back to the iconic flying scene from the movie, with a couple of Soot Sprites on the back and darker green hues.

While it also has a vacuum-insulated double layered structure, it contains something extra — an inner cup that can be heated in the microwave.

This allows the mug to be used in two ways — either on its own or with the insert, so you can use it in any season.

Next up, we have two 500-millilitre (17-ounce) octagonal stainless steel bottles, starting with the Magical Jiji.

▼ This design features a set of paw prints, with Jiji displaying a variety of facial expressions,

▼ Like the mugs, these bottles can also be used for hot or cold drinks.

The bottles have non-slip rubber bases and an octagonal shape that prevents them from rolling on flat surfaces while creating a snug fit in your hand.

The lid has a non-slip surface that makes it easy to grip, and inside there’s a double spout, with the smaller one designed for sipping hot drinks and the larger one for gulping down cold beverages.

▼ If you’ve filled up with a hot drink, you’ll want to sip from the “熱い” (“atsui” or “hot”) spout, while cold drinks should be drunk from the “冷たい” (“tsumetai” or “cold”) spout.

Fans of My Neighbour Totoro will want to opt for the Totoro Dondoko bottle, which has the same capacity and specs as the Jiji model, only with a muted colour palette and cute Totoro design.

This design is reminiscent of the “Bouncing Totoro” zoetrope on display at the Ghibli Museum, where the umbrella-holding character appears to bounce up and down when the display spins around. If you’re after a smaller bottle, there are two 350-millilitre capacity varieties to choose from. ▼ The Magical Jiji design is a pink affair.

▼ While the Totoro Dodonko design opts for pale blue hues.

The bottles and mugs will keep drinks hot or cold for around six hours, and the larger bottle is priced at 4,510 yen while the smaller model retails for 4,180 yen. The range can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

