Finds time to fight Evangelion while celebrating friend’s marriage.

In Japan, wedding festivities come in three stages. First, there’s the shiki, or ceremony. This is followed by a hiroen, or reception, often held at a hotel or banquet hall. Finally, since wedding reception venues in Japan typically only rent out the hall for two or three hours, there’s the nijikai, which translates to “second party,” where more celebrating takes place at a different location.

The reception/hiroen tends to be a formal affair, with family members and professional colleagues included among the guests. The nijikai, though, is usually just for close friends and personal acquaintances, and sometime might not even take place on the same day as the ceremony and reception. This can put guests in a quandary as to what to wear, though, since it’s not always clear if the nijikai is going to be as formal a gathering as the reception. Luckily for Japanese Twitter user Kuroboshi (@zgokzogok), though, when his friend recently got married and invited him to the nijikai, he included the helpful instruction “Please wear a suit.”

So Kuroboshi wore a suit…a mobile suit.

Kuroboshi showed up dressed head to toe in cosplay of the original Mobile Suit Gundam, the RX-78-2, with a name card hanging around his neck so that people would know who he was. In the above photo which he shared from the event, the only non-costumed bit is his right hand, as he temporarily removed the covering so that he could raise a glass of wine.

Needless to say, Kuroboshi’s choice of attire has been getting several surprised comments online, including:

“Properly dressed up!”

“That’s one serious suit.”

“Both a suit and also not a suit…”

“Hey, you forgot your necktie!”

“You could say that the Gundam itself is naked.”

“I love how the people in the background are just acting like this is completely normal.”

That last comment is a hint to the full context of the scene. See, you might be thinking that it’s poor form to show up for a wedding celebration dressed in a way that’s going to pull the focus from the newlywed couple. However, in this case the newlywed couple was Ryuryu (@00riu) and Ruby (@rubyred_16), who prior to getting married represented Japan at the 2019 World Cosplay Summit.

▼ The bride and groom cutting their cake at the nijikai

So Kuroboshi was far from the only one who attended the celebration in costume. In his above photo there’s a Yu-Gi-Oh duelist visible in the background, and at some point during the party Gundam and Eva Unit-01 found time to face off against one another.

RyuRyu himself even replied to Kuroboshi’s tweet, saying “I was super happy to have Gundam at the party” and thanking Kuroboshi for going to all the trouble of transporting the elaborate outfit all the way to the venue.

So while there are some parts of Japanese weddings that not everyone is happy about, there are still plenty of ways to put a smile on everyone’s face during the special day.

Source, images: Twitter/@zgokzogok

