Testing exemptions would be based on nation of departure.

At the beginning of March, Japan was capping overseas entries into the country at 5,000 people per day. That number has since doubled, and it’s likely to climb even higher next month.

According to national broadcaster NHK, the Japanese government is considering raising the entry limit per day to 20,000 people, starting in June. Final approval of the plan appears to be dependent on a favorable analysis of new cases of coronavirus infection that occurred during Japan’s Golden Week vacation period that took place last month, but would be in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s comments during a speech in London last week, in which he said he hopes to bring Japan’s entry regulations closer to that of other G7 nations early this summer.

An additional 10,000 people a day coming through immigration at Japan’s airports would place a sudden strain on their pandemic protocol facilities. Currently, entrants into Japan are required to undergo a PCR test after landing but before heading out into the general populace, but an increase to 20,000 entrants a day is expected to be bundled with upon-arrival PCR tests for travelers from certain designated countries, provided they test negative for infection prior to departure and other public health criteria are being met within the country they depart from on their way to Japan.

No statement has been made as to whether the proposed additional 10,000 entry allowances would be for business and academic travelers or for tourists. Either way, though, an increase would be a step in the direction towards the eventual full reopening of Japan to leisure travel.

Source: NHK

Top image: Pakutaso

