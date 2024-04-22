Taking carb-on-carb meals to new extremes.

If you like bread as much as you like French fries, there’s a dish in Tokyo with your name on it, and it can be found at a specialty food court called Eashion Fun in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

▼ Eashion Fun is located on the first floor of Dogenzaka-dori, a commercial facility in Shibuya’s bustling Dogenzaka neighbourhood.

Fun is the name of the game here, with the must-try item being a loaf of bread stuffed with French fries, and there are a variety of toppings to choose from.

▼ Left to right, top to bottom: Salt & Cheese, Yangnyeom Sauce & Cheese, Tartar Sauce Filled with Eggs, Avocado Sauce – Salsa Style, Cheese & Mayonnaise, Mentaiko & Mayonnaise.



Known as “Fried Potato Pan”, with “pan” being the Japanese word for “bread”, these are carb-on carb sensations that are creating a stir online, not only for their amazing looks but their fantastic flavour. We wanted to try them all but eventually settled on the Mentaiko & Mayonnaise (640 yen [US$4.16]), adding a lemonade with nata de coco on the side for an additional 550 yen.

During busy periods it can take up to 20 minutes for orders to be ready, but when we visited on a weekday our food was ready almost immediately.

The bread was like a loaf with one end sliced off, making a delicious pocket for the French fries, which were piled up inside like a potato mountain.

▼ The amount of food here was great value for 640 yen.

It felt truly glutinous to be plucking potatoes out of a mound of bread, and the French fries were nice and crispy on the outside and soft and crumbly on the inside.

▼ The spicy pollock roe sauce added a fantastic kick of flavour.

Concerned that eating fries with bread might fill us up too quickly, we decided to finish them all before moving on to the bread.

By this stage, we were already full from the fries, but the bread was so soft and buttery we couldn’t stop ourselves from eating it.

At the bottom of the loaf was a mound of cheese, adding even more calories to the mix. The bread was delicious and freshly baked, and though it was incredibly filling we powered our way through it all until we finished every last crumb.

It was a deliciously decadent meal, but one we wouldn’t recommend eating on your own. Eating it with a friend or two will help you cut costs and calories, and leave you with more room to enjoy Shibuya’s other must-visit restaurant.

Restaurant informaton

eashion fun SHIBUYA Dogenzaka Store / eashion fun SHIBUYA 道玄坂通店

Address: Tokyo-to Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 2-25-12, Dogenzaka-dori 1F

東京都渋谷区道玄坂2丁目25番地12号 道玄坂通 Dogenzaka-dori 1F

Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Website

Images © SoraNews24

