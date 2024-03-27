A delicious way to store your valuables.

There’s a lot to love about Studio Ghibli’s animated movies, and for many fans the anime food is just as memorable as the characters.

Kiki’s Delivery Service is particularly notable for its food, given that the titular character lives in a bakery. However, one of the most notable scenes comes when Kiki receives a cake from a kind old lady she helped during her travels, which moves her to tears.

▼ The chocolate cake is so memorable it features in a recipe book dedicated to the film.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Just looking at the cake is enough to make our mouths water, but it also warms our hearts at the same time, given the kind gestures that led to its existence in the storyline.

Now, we can carry those warm feelings with us wherever we go, thanks to a duo of new pouches from Studio Ghibli that are designed to look like the cake from the film.

The “Chocolate Cake for Kiki Pouch” comes in two sizes — large and small — with the name of the film appearing on the underside of both.

The large size measures four centimetres (1.6 inches) in height and 15 centimetres (six inches) in diameter, making it perfect for storing items like small electronic goods or makeup.

Inside the pouch is a chocolatey design containing bread motifs from the film alongside Kiki’s magical black cat Jiji.

Jiji also appears on the zipper pull, in a design that harks back to the scene where the cat pretends to be a stuffed toy doll in a cage.

The small pouch is equally gorgeous, with its sides designed to look like decorative cake paper.

This one measures seven centimetres in height and 10 centimetres in diameter, making it smaller yet taller than the large pouch.

▼ Both pouches have the same design inside…

▼ …and the same decorative zipper pull.

The velour fabric is soft to the touch, adding to the beauty of these pouches. The large size retails for 2,200 yen while the small size retails for 1,980 yen, and both can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

