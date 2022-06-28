Two of Shueisha’s Japanese digital manga apps are offering free access to 931 chapters of One Piece while the series is on hiatus.

Having kept the series going for 25 years and counting, it’d be hard to argue that One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda and his staff don’t deserve a break now and again. The timing of the series’ current hiatus, though, is a bit unfortunate for fans. Summer vacation is starting soon and reading manga is a great option when you’re looking for a way to keep yourself entertained without having to head out into the blazing rays of the midday sun.

However, while there won’t be any new One Piece chapters for the next few weeks, the upside is that the series has one of the most extensive back catalogs of content in the history of comics, and right now it’s almost all entirely free to read on publisher Shueisha’s Japanese Shonen Jump + and Zebrack digital manga platforms.

The vault was thrown open on June 27 for One Piece Volumes 1 through 92, or Chapters 1 through 931. That swath of the series accounts for more than 21 years’ worth of adventures for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, as Volumes 1 and 92 were originally released in December of 1997 and March of 2019, respectively.

With the most recently released One Piece collected volume being Volume 102 the free-to-read portion isn’t quite the entire One Piece manga so far, but two decades of favorite moments to relive, or experience for the first time if you’re a newcomer, is a pretty sweet deal. Subscribers to the Japanese digital edition of Shonen Jump also have access to a “catch-up pack” with the last 10 chapters leading up to One Piece’s current hiatus.

Volume 1 through 92 will be free to read through the end of July, while new One Piece chapters will start appearing in Shonen Jump again from July 25.

Source, top image: Twitter/@Eiichiro_Staff

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]