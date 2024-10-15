Three girls mysteriously died inside the machine and all said the same name as their last words, backstory says.

Usually, the mood inside Japan’s sticker picture booths is cheery and bright. Grab your friends, flash your biggest smiles for the camera, and start mentally planning out what cool or cute stamps or frames you’re going to add to your photos.

But the vibe is going to be very different inside of Japan’s new haunted sticker booths, which have just gone into service.

This flipping of the sticker picture script comes from game/amusement machine maker Furyu and popular Japanese horror novel author Uketsu (pictured on the machine wearing the author’s customary mask). Uketsu’s works include the books Strange House and Strange Painting, and so the haunted versions of Furyu’s Watausa “print seal” machines have been dubbed “Strange Print,” or “Hen na Puri” in Japanese.

According to the Strange Print backstory, three girls died in separate incidents that took place within the booth, all leaving behind the last words “Hina-chan.” Just who is Hina-chan? Nobody knows, but by taking photos within the booth, you’ll unravel the mystery of the girls’ untimely demises, while perhaps being visited by Hina-chan yourself.

After selecting which girl’s death you want to investigate, upon entering the booth you’ll be contacted by Uketsu, who’ll set up the story you’re about to see play out through audio and video on the screen.

▼ Strange Print’s preview video

Due to the shocking nature of the Strange Print experience, Furyu cautions that those with heart conditions or other health issues that could be triggered or aggravated by being startled, shocked, or subjected to bright flashing lights refrain from undertaking the investigation into Hina-chan’s identity. Thankfully, the Strange Print machines can also be used as regular sticker print booths too.

▼ Tapping the top icon begins a standard sticker print session, while the bottom icon, with 変なプリ, is for the Strange Print version.

▼ The three girls, who lost consciousness while inside the booth with taking pictures with their boyfriend, mom, and friend, respectively.

Strange Print machines also have a special set of frames an stamps for those who want to add a spooky or quirky Uketsu touch to their photos.

The Strange Print programs are going on now and will be playable until January 5, so if you’re feeling brave enough a location finder for Furyu’s Watausa machines can be found via the search function at the company’s official website here.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]