Rethinking soup as we know it.

Starbucks is continually surprising us with new releases, but its latest addition to the menu takes things to a whole new level. Called the Soupuccino, this new offering straddles the line between soup and cappuccino, and is said to be the first “soup beverage” in the history of the chain.

▼ The debut flavour for the Soupuccino is truffle.

The soup beverage is made by steaming milk in a Starbucks machine, similar to making a cappuccino, and then combining it with black truffles and three types of mushrooms, including porcini mushrooms, with the flavours of fried bacon and vegetable broth.

▼ It’s then garnished with a sprinkling of parsley.

Staff recommend experimenting with the milk options, so when our reporter K. Masami purchased hers on the 14 November release day, she made the free switch from regular to soy, which is said to give it a smoother taste.

As for the size, the Soupuccino is only available in a Short size, priced at 500 yen (US$3.23) for eat-in, and slightly cheaper for takeout. Masami got hers to eat-in, and the first thing she noticed when she lifted the mug to her mouth was the wonderful aroma, which instantly aroused her appetite.

After taking a sip, she quickly found herself diving in for another taste, as it was packed with the umami flavour of mushrooms and a delicious kick of bouillon. The fluffy, foamed milk turned out to be perfection, as it imparts a smooth, mellow texture that allows the soup to seep into your body, nourishing you from your core. The richness made it feel similar to potage, and according to staff, it was made by Soup Stock Tokyo, a highly popular soup specialty store with branches around Japan, so it’s no surprise that it’s so well-crafted.

As you might expect, the Soupuccino pairs well with meals, which is convenient as Starbucks’ morning service deal was launched on the same day. When you purchase one drink and one food from the designated list below, you’ll receive a 40 yen discount on the regular price.

Masami didn’t need any convincing to try this deal, opting to pair the Truffle Soupuccino with the newly released Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich (440 yen). Together, they made for the ideal breakfast.

▼ The bagel sandwich, while simple in flavour, is filled with thick-cut bacon and cheese, and is utterly delicious.

The Truffle Soupuccino is wildly different from any Starbucks drink you’ve had before, and it exceeded our expectations. The only downside is the limited sales period, as it’s only on the menu while stocks last, but with a soup this good we have high hopes that it’ll soo become a mainstay, with more flavours to try in future.

