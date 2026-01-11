A bundle so sought after we had to resort to unprecedented methods to get one.

Out of all the many fukubukuro (“lucky bags”) that appear in Japan to celebrate New Year, the bundle from Starbucks is always one of the most highly sought after. Its immense popularity, however, makes it incredibly hard to get, especially after the chain recently introduced a lottery application system, and this year nobody on our 22-member strong team was able to purchase one.

Usually, at least one of our team members has success in the lottery, so this year’s unprecedented result was such a surprise that we shared the sorry news on our socials. With so many of our readers looking forward to seeing what the bundle contains, they too were crestfallen at not being able to enjoy the unboxing, but that’s when one of our kind readers did the unthinkable: they offered to “loan” us the fukubukuro that they were lucky enough to purchase, sending it to our office so we could share the contents with our community.

▼ We couldn’t refuse such a kind offer, so we began the unboxing as soon as the parcel arrived at SoraNews24 HQ.

Being careful to treat the contents gently, we pulled out a tote bag we’d never seen in real life before.

This limited-edition tote featured a subtle mermaid logo that helped to give it a sophisticated look.

With a grey-and-white patterned lining, this was a beautiful bag that came with a handy interior pocket and ample storage space to carry a lot of items.

▼ After emptying the contents, we could admire the true beauty of the bag’s patterned interior.

▼ Laying everything neatly outside the bag, this was the lucky bag bundle from Starbucks.

Some of the best items inside were the Multi-Hard Case and Bottle Sacoche, which are unique to the lucky bag and unavailable in stores.

The bottle sacoche was a good partner for the tote, completing the sophisticated look. Popping a bottle in this limited-edition sacoche would be a fun way to show off to those around you that you were one of the fortunate ones to purchase a Starbucks lucky bag.

Another highlight was the bottles. Picking up one of the cardboard boxes, we had our fingers crossed that it might contain one of the super exclusive 1,000 limited edition rhinestone tumblers included randomly in the bags.

Alas, it was the Sakura 2025 Handle Lid Bottle, which was still a beautiful inclusion, with pale cherry blossom motifs giving it an elegant feel. Sakura-branded drinkware is incredibly popular every year, so this was actually a great find.

▼ Next up is a tumbler.

The product came in a box with a message that reads: “Start the new year with your own tumbler!”

The tumbler inside featured another special design, this time with a modern, colourful look.



Satisfied with the goodies inside the bag, we turned our attention to the ticket items, which included a drink ticket, to be used by 28 June, and a coffee bean exchange ticket (valid from 5 January to 3 July, 2026).

The bundle also contains seven drink tickets and six food trial tickets, to be used by 28 June, 2026. This was arguably the most practical item in the lucky bag.

Finally, the fukubukuro also contains a pack of coffee beans, which in this case was a 250-gram (8.8-ounce) bag of Pike Place Roast, medium grind.

Looking at everything included in the bundle, it was clear that this was one of the best lucky bags the chain has produced. With a good balance of limited-edition goods, practical items, and valuable tickets, this is a collection that would put a smile on the face of any Starbucks fan.

It was a step up in sophistication compared to the lucky bag we purchased last year, and even the year before that. We remain eternally grateful to the kindness of our reader who shared the joy of their purchase with us, and after sending the bag back to them with our sincerest thanks, we now have our fingers crossed for better luck in the fukubukuro department next year.

Photos©SoraNews24

