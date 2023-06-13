Two coastal towns in Japan serve as real-life Roanapur locations.

It’s been more than a decade since the last anime adaptation installment for Black Lagoon, but the manga centered on a team of mercenaries operating in southeast Asia is still going strong, with its most recent collected volume released just this past spring. And in another sign of life for the franchise, Black Lagoon now has themed cafes in two cities in Japan.

The branches are located in Tokyo and Kobe, but officially the cafe is called Black Lagoon Cafe Roanapur, referencing the fictional Thai port town that serves as the series’ primary setting. Following the orthodox anime cafe playbook there’s a full lineup of character-inspired food and drink, plus exclusive merch featuring new illustrations of said characters.

Main character/audience stand-in Rock is nowhere to be found, as the menu focuses on Black Lagoon’s female cast. For main courses, you can choose between Revy’s Red Hot Dandan Noodles, Eda’s Wild Pizza, Sawyer’s Rough-Cut Sandwich, Shenhua’s Generous-Portion Chinese-style Rice Bowl, and Hänsel and Gretel’s Curry Rice Omelet (all 1,200 yen [US$8.90] except the pizza, which is 1,000 yen).

For dessert, your options are Roberta’s Black Roll Cake and Balalaika’s Blini (a kind of eastern European pancake), both priced at 1,000 yen. Alternatively, you can satisfy your sweet cravings with the seven color-coded ice cream sodas (800 yen each), which appear to come with paper straw charms of their respective character.

▼ From left to right the drinks are Revy’s Red Cream Soda, Roberta’s Black Coffee Float, Balalaika’s Orange Float, Eda’s Blue Lychee Soda, Sawyer’s Pink Lemon Float, Shenhua’s Purple Float, and Hänsel and Gretel’s Yellow Energy Float.

と言うわけでコラボカフェ内覧行ってきた ソーヤーのバゲットがなかなかおいしい というか出るものは普通に美味しいので是非どうぞ 池袋と三宮でやってます pic.twitter.com/2Do0ko6VeT — 広江礼威 (@hiroerei) June 8, 2023

Ordering any food gets you a special placemat, and for each food item or drink you order you’ll also get one of seven coasters (at random) with the super-deformed character holding their representative edible menu item.

One of two Black Lagoon Cafe art postcards will also be given out (at random) to diners while supplies last…

…and there’s a range of merch on sale at the cafe too.

▼ Random acrylic mini standees, random pins, “cube puzzle keyholders,” mugs, drink bottles, “clear cards,” and magnets.

▼ The Tokyo cafe’s interior

Black Lagoon Cafe Roanapur is being hosted at And Gallery in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro and Kobe’s Sannomiya neighborhoods. Both are open now and run until July 2.

Cafe information

Black Lagoon Cafe Roanapur (Tokyo)

Venue: And Gallery Ikebukuro

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 1-5-7, Labi1 Life Select Ikebukuro 7th floor

東京都豊島区東池袋1丁目5-7 LABI1 LIFE SELECT池袋7F

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Black Lagoon Cafe Roanapur (Kobe)

Venue: And Gallery Sannomiya

Address: Hyogo-ken, Kobe-shi, Chuo-ku, Kumoidori 1-15, Sannomiya Opa 2 8th floor

兵庫県神戸市中央区雲井通6丁目1-15 三宮オーパ2 8F

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source: IT Entertainment via Otakomu

Images: IT Entertainment

