Thefts took place across five prefectures in east Japan.

Following a joint investigation by the Ibaraki and Chiba Prefectural Police, four foreign residents of Ibaraki Prefecture have been arrested on charges of auto theft.

According to the investigators, the four men, who are Sri Lankan nationals, committed an extended string of robberies between December of 2022 and May of this year. Though several of the robberies took place in and around the Ibaraki cities of Tsuchiura and Inashiki, the police believe the group was behind thefts that occurred across a total of five prefectures: Ibaraki, Saitama, Chiba, Gunma, and Tochigi, with a total tally of 110 cars stolen, primarily vans such as the Toyota Hi Ace and mid-sized cargo trucks like the Isuzu Elf.

The investigation points to one of the four men, a 56-year-old resident of the Ibaraki town of Itako, as the ring leader. According to the accusations, the man, who runs a used vehicle and auto parts company, would identify targets to be stolen from private homes or the parking lots of hotels and businesses, which the other three members of the group would then steal under cover of darkness and bring back to the 56-year-old’s garage, where they would be tripped for parts and components such as their engines which he would then resell. The 56-year-old is denying the charges, though it is currently unclear whether the other three members of the group are doing the same.

