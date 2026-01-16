Reunited and it looks so good.

Godiva and Mister Donut are, in many ways, very different. One is a fancy Belgian chocolatier, and the other is Japan’s most accessible and convenient donut merchant. However, you can’t be on opposite ends of a spectrum without having enough in common to be on that same spectrum in the first place, and in the case of Godiva and Mister Donut, they both produce plenty of things that sweets fans love.

The result is an unlikely but now long-running partnership between the two confectioners, with Godiva regularly lending its high-end chocolate expertise to Mister Donut right about the time Japan is ramping up for the Valentine’s Day chocolate season. This year, they’re off to an especially early start, with five Mister Donut x Godiva offerings that are on sale now.

Starting things off is the Truffle Chocolat Donut Noir (345 yen [US$2.25]). Pictured above, this is really two desserts in one, a donut made in the image of a truffle by building a dome of ganache chocolate and ganache whipped cream atop a chocolate cake donut, then adorning it with chocolate flakes and cocoa powder.

As your linguistic/snacking sensibilities may have told you, the existence of a Truffle Chocolat Donut Noir implies the existence of other types as well, a suspicion confirmed by the Truffle Chocolat Donut Praliné (also 345 yen). Here the whipped cream is enhanced with the flavor of pralines, and there’s more mature nuttiness with the topping of roasted almond slices and crunchy chocolate bits.

The duality of desserts continues with the Nama Chocolat Caramel Praline (291 yen), a French twist donut with rich creamy nama chocolate worked into the dough and a circle of caramel praline whipped cream inside.

For those craving more focused flavors, there’s the Nama Chocolat French Noir (270 yen), a chocolate glazed donut with some fashionable stripes of white chocolate…

…and, finally, the Du Chocolat Pie (367 yen), a crisp Danish-like creation with two types of chocolate cream within its crust.

And if you’re having a hard time narrowing down your desire to just one of these, they’re also available in a take-out “Anniversary Set,” saluting the 55th anniversary of the founding of Mister Donut this year, that includes one of each of the crossover sweets, except the Du Chocolat, for 1,450 yen. This is, oddly, actually more expensive than just buying the four donuts individually, which Mister Donut says is because of the snazzy packaging, and I suppose it also saves you time ordering if you want to get to the donut-eating part of your day as quickly as possible.

The whole lineup is on sale now for a limited time.

Source, images: PR Times

