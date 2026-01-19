Delicious cuteness draws near!

I think we can all agree that “When I think of you, I think of slime” isn’t a particularly nice thing to tell someone. For those of cultured tastes, though, and an ability to perceive capitalization within the message, “When I think of you, I think of a Slime” is a compliment of the highest order, because who wouldn’t want to be as deeply beloved as Dragon Quest’s Slime?

And if you want to express such devotion to the object of your romantic affection this Valentine’s Day, video game developer Square Enix has a sweet way to do it, as they’re now offering Slime Valentine’s Day chocolates.

There are two different flavors, with the milk chocolate Slimes available in a cloth kinchaku (drawstring pouch) with the standard blue Slime and an affectionate heart. For those craving a little tartness with their sweets, there’s also a strawberry chocolate version that comes in a Pink Slime pouch.

▼ Note that in Japanese Dragon Quest releases the Pink Slime is called the “Peach Slime,” but the chocolate is still strawberry-flavored. The world of Slime linguistics is surprisingly complex (as shown in our previous discussion of how the Dark Slime and Slime Dark are two separate species).

Unable to choose between the two flavors, or just want to shower your sweetheart with sweets? Then the Slime Chocolate Gift Tin is what you’re looking for.

Inside are eight Slimes, split between milk and strawberry chocolate, plus a chocolate plaque announcing “Slime Chocolates draw near!”

▼ You could argue what with the Slimes being so attention-grabbing, that the announcement isn’t really needed, but on the other hand when is chocolate ever unnecessary?

If cookies are more your thing, there are three different flavors of Slime Sable cookies to choose from, each with its own Slime-shaped cannister: a standard shortbread…

…strawberry…

…and chocolate.

All of the pouches and containers are definitely worth hanging onto even after you’ve eaten their contents, and if you want your memorabilia itself to look like the sweets, there are Slime Sable Keyholders too, in both regular and Pink Slime versions.

A cool design point is that the sable-shaped charm can be attached to the keyholder strap, stored inside the colored slime, or even detached and given to someone else, perhaps as a symbol of the bond you and your loved one share even when you’re far apart.

Prices range from 1,728 yen (US$11,15) for the drawstring pouches and sable tins to 1,980 for the keyholders and 2,700 yen for the gift tin. The whole lineup can be ordered through the Square Enix website here.

