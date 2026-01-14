Eevee stars in the Vee Vee Voyage.

The Pokémon franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and there are a slew of collaborations and special events lined up to mark the occasion. The biggest of all is the grand opening of Poképark Kanto, the first-ever permanent Pokémon theme park area, in Tokyo.

Slated to open next month, Poképark Kanto is an addition to the pre-existing Yomiuriland amusement park consisting of two subsections: Pokémon Forest, a nature walk with Pokémon to encounter in a lush natural environment, and Sedge Town, a real-world version of a Pokémon Trainer-focused town from the anime/video game series, with shops, stage shows, and attractions.

Up until now, the preview images of Poképark Kanto have been artist renderings, but the first actual photos have finally been released, showing off Sedge Town’s Vee Vee Voyage.

As hinted at by its name, the Vee Vee Voyage is a merry-go-round with Eevee as its main star. The eminently evolvable Pocket Monster isn’t the only Gen 1/Kanto Pokédex species that fans can take a ride with, though, as Ponyta and its evolved form Rapidash are also ready to serve as steeds.

▼ In keeping with Poképark Kanto’s focus on the Kanto region, not all the Eeveelutions are accounted for, but at the very least Vaperon, Jolteon, and Flareon will be waiting for you.

Tickets to Poképark Kanto are essentially Yomiuriland tickets with access to the new Pokémon area added on as a supplement. The whole thing is actually pretty complex, but we have it broken down here, along with an explanation of the physical fitness requirements that are in place for those wanting to venture into the Pokémon Forest.

Poképark Kanto’s grand opening is scheduled for February 5, but in light of the huge demand for tickets, they’re being offered through a lottery/reservation system. The next batch to become available will be for visits in March, with applications open form February 1 through 12 through the park’s official website.

