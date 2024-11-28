Not their kind of organized crime, the bad kind.

A big story going around mass media in Japan is the rise in yamibaito (literally “dark part-time jobs”). This is when an anonymous employer advertises on social media or elsewhere online, offering temptingly high pay for a one-time job. However, it isn’t until people respond that they learn the “job” involves committing robbery or fraud.

If they refuse they then face threats from the employers which sometimes pressures them into going through with the crime against their better judgment. It’s been appearing in news reports for a few years now, originally involving smash-and-grab style thefts or heists of Pokémon cards but more recently involving things such as violent home invasions.

▼ You know it’s become a big problem when stock photos for it are readily available.

Police across the nation have been stepping up efforts to combat yamibaito and are putting out awareness-raising campaigns to teach people the signs that they might be getting roped into illegal activity before it’s too late.

These efforts also appear to have an unlikely ally in Japan’s vast organized crime network of the yakuza. Last month, the Eleventh Generation Himonya Family of the Inagawa-kai, posted the following announcement at the entrance to their headquarters:

“Announcement: There have recently been many instances of yamibaito, telephone fraud, and robberies, but the Himonya Family will take strict action against such people and groups operating in the Family’s territory (Shinagawa Ward, Ota Ward, parts of Setagaya Ward, parts of Meguro Ward). We are working to create a safe community.

Eleventh Generation Himonya Family”

In addition, the Sixth Generation Yamaguchi-gumi, the largest yakuza group in Japan, is said to have repeatedly issued orders prohibiting yakuza involvement in yamibaito.

However, some feel this is all just a PR move to distance the main groups from yamibaito activity. Naturally, when crime occurs in an organized fashion like this, all eyes turn to organized crime and Fukuoka Police even raided the Dojin-kai group on suspicion they were involved in yamibaito.

There are also so many off-shoots and sub-groups that could be involved without the higher-ups knowing either deliberately or indeliberately. Readers of the news are also divided on whether the yakuza are behind this particular brand of organized crime or not.

“Those guys are all too old to use the Internet.”

“Yakuza aren’t really known for robbing people indiscriminately like yamibaito does though.”

“This isn’t about honor or anything. The bosses are just ducking responsibility.”

“They also say they don’t sell drugs, but they just turn a blind eye when lower level groups do it.”

“I can see how the yakuza could be involved, but I don’t get why this is getting so big now.”

“The yakuza can just get some low-level group to do it and then disavow them if they get caught.”

“Yamibaito worsens public order and safety for minimal financial gain, which isn’t the yakuza’s style.”

“Let them fight.”

“Tell the yakuza to put their money where their mouth is and put an end to yamibaito.”

Actions certainly do speak louder than words, so until the yakuza personally busts up a yamibaito ring and exposes who’s behind it, we’ll have to hold back enthusiasm at them publicly denouncing it.

It would be cool if they did though, kind of like when G.I. Joe and Cobra teamed up to take on the villainous drug kingpin Headmaster after he turned Falcon into a junkie. However, life is seldom like G.I. Joe… Sigh.

