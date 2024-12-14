One man’s virtual avatar shows that online fantasy can have real-life consequences.

In recent years, with the ongoing advancements of new technology, more content creators have been developing online personas to attract and interact with viewers, as seen with the growing number of virtual YouTubers, or VTubers. Some may use this technology to create a recognizable mascot character or to separate their real and online identities. Others, lacking self-confidence, might hide behind a fictional representation. However, there are also some people who use AR and AI technology to deceive others.

▼ Better AI means less effort for fraudsters to put in.

In early 2024, Kaiga Yokota, a 33-year-old resident of Moriguchi, Osaka, used AI to design a character so realistic that it could be mistaken for a real woman. He proceeded to set up social media accounts and pose as this woman online, advertising his services to help people become more attractive to the opposite sex. At this stage, while his actions may be dishonest, it’s hard to say they were inherently illegal. He was simply a man using a symbol to conduct his business. The same could easily be said for VTubers.

By June 2024, the social media page of Yokota’s online personality, going by the name of Miru Nanase, had amassed approximately 90,000 followers. He offered people the chance to become more appealing to the opposite sex by transforming their appearance, personality, and communication skills.

▼ Perhaps the transformation secrets are hidden in her cleavage? It seems to be the only logical explanation for some of her clothing choices.

Many people were interested in the services, but appointments had to be made by signing up through the LINE messaging app. However, the lack of responses to comments from interested users and the absence of testimonials led many to question the legitimacy of the business and even the existence of Miru Nanase.

On December 5, Yokota was arrested on suspicion of fraud. The allegations state that between April 16 and May 6, he swindled a total of 1.25 million yen (US$8,206.25) from a 35-year-old man living in Yamato-Takada City, Nara. The money was paid with the expectation of receiving advice on attracting women and as investment funds for forex trading. Yokota has not disputed the transaction but claims that there was no deception involved.

Setting aside the questionable logic of paying a stranger on social media substantial sums of money for dating advice—not once, but three whole times, it’s currently unclear whether the prosecution’s case will hinge entirely on Yokota’s use of the AI-generated images and persona to present the advice as coming from an attractive woman, or if the accusations are more related to possible non-delivery of actual dating advice.

Either way, like our lonely man from Nara learned, we should approach Internet interactions with a healthy dose of skepticism and remember that online actions can sometimes have real consequences. Still, for every deceptive user on social media, there are countless creators bringing joy and entertainment to viewers, much like our beloved group of VTuber grandmothers.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun via Hachimakiko

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

