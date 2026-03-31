Century-old lacquerware company, supplier to the royal family, turns its makie skills to a beloved Fire-type.

As a series with a long history, huge cast of characters, and no aversion to merchandising, you can find all sorts of Pokémon-themed plastic cups and bento boxes. They may not be fancy, but they’re fun all the same, and fans can always find room for one or two in their cupboard.

Today, though, we’re looking at some Pokémon tableware that most definitely is fancy, as it’s made by a Japanese lacquerware company that’s been in business since 1919. In the century-plus it’s been in business, Yamada Heiando has counted Japan’s imperial family among its satisfied customers, but Pokémon fans were added to the list last year when the Tokyo-based craftsmen added a series of Pokémon lacquer bowls to their offerings, and now they’re expanding the lineup with an all-new design featuring Ponyta.

Ponyta’s addition to the stable continues the collaboration’s theme of the eto, as Japan calls the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Previous entries in the Pokémon Eto bowl series featured Torchic, Dragonite, Arbok, and Swinub, representing the Chinese zodiac’s rooster, dragon, snake, and boar, and with 2026 being the Year of the Horse, it’s only fitting for Ponyta to join them.

Like how Pokémon can evolve into new forms, Yamada Heiando’s artists start with a piece of wood, which is turned to shape the bowl. The lacquer resin is then carefully applied, under precisely controlled temperature and humidity, and then the Ponyta painted, with the entire process done by hand.

The gold coloring takes on a particularly captivating shine thanks to a technique called makie, in which gold powder is sprinkled onto the painting to create a shimmering effect as it catches the light.

The bowl is offered in the classic Japanese lacquerware colors of black and crimson, with the circular backdrop to the Ponyta painting in the contrasting hue. Though Ponyta is a fire-type, the bowl being made of wood means it has excellent heat insulation properties, so it won’t singe your hands even if it’s filled with piping hot miso soup or corn chowder.

▼ The bowl comes bundled with a lacquerware spoon.

▼ The still growing Pokémon Eto bowl series includes Pikachu, who isn’t customarily counted among the animals of the Chinese zodiac, but is welcome pretty much wherever and whenever he shows up.

As high-quality pieces that, if taken care of, should be usable for decades, the Pokémon Eto bowls are priced at 17,600 yen (US$115). Orders can be placed through the Yamada Heiando online shop here.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Yamada Heiando

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