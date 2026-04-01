New release contains exclusive My Neighbour Totoro products that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

Mother’s Day gift shopping can be a stressful experience when you’re looking to find the perfect present, but for fans of Studio Ghibli it’s an experience that’s both easy and joyful, thanks to the annual release of the My Neighbour Totoro Corn Gift.

After making its debut over a decade ago at Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s specialty retail chain, the Mother’s Day corn gift has evolved to include exclusive new products every year, but one thing has always stayed the same – the sweet corn packaging.

The corn is always printed with the words “おかあさんへ” (“To Mum“), as seen on the corn given by Mei to her mother in the Ghibli movie My Neighbour Totoro.

This year, the corn contains an all-new surprise that’s never been seen before and, if we’re going by the fact that the corn gift has contained something new in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, these items are likely never to be repeated.

▼ A Totoro-shaped hand mirror and a drawstring bag embroidered with spring wildflowers.

The tiny hand mirror, which fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, is made from real wood for a warm, comforting feel.

The handle is shaped like Totoro’s tail, giving you an instant connection to the character. Plus, every time you look in the mirror, you’ll be making eye contact with Totoro, an act that’s sure to warm your heart.

Being made from natural wood, each hand mirror has a unique grain and pattern, making every Totoro unique.

The mirror fits nicely inside the drawstring bag , which is beautifully embroidered with flowers that bloom from spring to early summer.

The design includes dandelions, wild violets, wild strawberries, houttuynia cordata, dwarf sedge, and baby’s breath.

▼ Baby’s breath symbolises “gratitude”, making this a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

With Soot Sprites and a Small and Medium Totoro completing the design, this bag will bring a smile to the face of anyone who sees it. While the product itself is beautiful, it’s functional too, with its 15.5 x 17 centimetre (6 x 6.7 inch) dimensions giving you plenty of room to use it as a “bag-in-bag”, the name given to a small bag that keeps things neatly organised inside a larger one.

Of course, you don’t have to be a mother to buy the bag, but it is timed to reach mums on Mother’s Day (10 May in Japan), with deliveries planned for 7-10 May. Each corn gift retails for 3,850 yen (US$24.13) and can only be purchased at the online store, through pre-sale reservations, from 12 p.m. on 3 April until 11:59 p.m. on 29 April, and general sales, which allow you to bundle the set with other purchases, from 10 a.m. on 18 April if stocks are available.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

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