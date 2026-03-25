The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes a delicious turn, complete with a Question Block surprise.

With less than a month to go until the 24 April release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in Japan, fans are getting excited. As it turns out, Krispy Kreme is getting excited too, with the announcement that it will be releasing a collection of special doughnuts in collaboration with the film, as well as some exclusive extras featuring key characters from the movie.

The collection begins with a series of four collaboration doughnuts, the last of which comes with its very own Question Block box.

▼ Mario Strawberry (388 yen [US$2.44] takeout; 396 yen eat-in)

Coated in bright red strawberry icing, this doughnut is inspired by Mario’s signature colors, with star-shaped sugar sprinkles evoking the galaxy feel of the movie, and a Mario hat pick as a final flourish.

▼ Yoshi Custard Egg (410 yen takeout; 418 eat-in)

Inspired by Yoshi’s egg, this oval-shaped doughnut is coated in white chocolate, filled with with custard cream made with Hokkaido milk, and topped with green chocolate pieces, creating a playful product that looks remarkably similar to the real thing.

▼ Luma & Blueberry Galaxy (410 yen takeout; 418 eat-in)

This colourful treat captures the galactic vibes from the movie, and puts key character Chiko (or “Luma” to Western audiences) in the centre of it all. Lashes of pink strawberry and yellow pudding-flavoured icing represent the wondrous world of the galaxy, while a white chocolate coating, topped with a juicy blueberry glaze, resembles outer space. To finish, silver sprinkles, reminiscent of sparkling stars, surround a colorful Luma-filled monaka wafer disc.

▼ Question Block Doughnut Box (540 yen takeout; 550 yen eat-in)

Mimicking the Question Block from the franchise, this box works in a similar way, as you won’t know exactly what it contains until you bust it open. It will definitely contain one decorated doughnut, though, chosen at random from the five below.

▼ Yoshi’s Egg

▼ Super Mushroom

▼ Fire Flower

▼ Ice Flower

▼ Red Shell

The surprise element will have us stocking up on these, and the beautifully designed boxes will be a fun addition to our interior decor as well.

If you want to grab absolutely everything in the range, then the chain has you covered with a couple of sets, namely the Galaxy Box (1,177 yen takeout; 1,199 yen eat-in), which gets you the three main collaboration doughnuts…

…and the Galaxy Dozen Half (1,825 yen takeout; 1,859 yen eat-in), which includes the three main collaboration doughnuts plus two original glazed and a Double Chocolate Crunch, served up in a limited-edition Mario-themed box.

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Dozen Half will receive a limited-edition sticker that can only be obtained during the campaign. The stickers, distributed randomly, feature three characters linked to the collaboration donuts:

▼ Mario…

▼ …Yoshi…

▼…and Rosalina & Luma.

To top it all off, the chain will also be selling an exclusive eco bag, with a Mario-themed design so you can “carry the world of the movie with you wherever you go”. Priced at 1,980 yen, there are only 4,000 of these available, so you’ll want to act fast as they’re likely to disappear as soon as stores open.

One store that looks set to be crowded on release day is the branch at Shibuya Cinema Tower in Tokyo, which will be transformed into a space that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the world of the movie.

Various characters from the film, including Mario, Yoshi, and Princess Peach, will be adorning the interiors, and there’ll also be a special photo spot that brings the world of the movie to life.

While other Krispy Kreme branches around Japan won’t be decked out in special decals, they will be selling everything in the range, but only in limited numbers from 8 April, so be sure to get in quick so you can get a taste of the Mario Galaxy before it disappears.

Related: Krispy Kreme Shibuya Cinema Tower branch

Source, images: Press release

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