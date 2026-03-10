This replica is tiny but its action is mighty.

We’re always in the market for a good keychain, but add in a fun interactive element and we’re totally sold. So when Studio Ghibli unveiled a new line of “Pullback Keychains“, which puts some of its most famous characters and vehicles on tiny pullback wheels to give them automated forward motion, we immediately became fans of the series. Now, though, they’ve added a new character to the lineup which has us reaching into our wallets again.

▼ The Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro

This miniature Catbus measures 2.8 x 4.1 x 5.8 centimetres (1.10 × 1.61 × 2.28 inches), making it small enough to carry around on a pouch or bag.

▼ The rear end has a round hook so you can attach or detach the keychain like a trailer.

When detached from the chain, the Catbus is free to roam, with four wheels on its undercarriage.

Pull the character back on its wheels and it will scamper forward on its dozen legs, as if looking for tiny companions.

Like the movie, the Catbus has “めい” (“Mei”) on its destination display, recalling the scene where it carries Satsuki through the forest in search of her sister.

As it runs, the Catbus’ dozen paws move up and down and the body bobs to mimic the energetic movement of the character.

It might be small but the action is mighty, with the wheels giving this tiny Catbus a surprising amount of power.

The attention to detail is outstanding, with the cat’s wide grin and large eyes beautifully replicated, along with tiny mice companions.

When you’re not playing with the Catbus, you can store it inside the box it comes in, which is finished with a diorama-like background that makes it look like it’s at the forest bus stop with the main characters.

Priced at 2,200 yen (US$13.94), the Pullback Keychain can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also pick up other cute items in the series, including the Flaptor from Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

