Characters from Weekly Shonen Jump, Weekly Young Jump, and Ribon join the UT graphic T-shirts lineup.

Back at the start of the year, Uniqlo announced that they were partnering with publisher Shueisha for a series of T-shirts featuring artwork from some of the biggest hits from the manga/anime world. But with the reason for the collaboration being Shueisha’s 100th anniversary, there’s far too much history to pull from for just one round of shirts to properly celebrate, and so Uniqlo is back with a fresh batch of Shueisha shirts!

As the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha boasts some of the most iconic action series ever in its lineup, so four new One Piece shirts are part of the collection.

Two of the designs feature the Straw Hats on the front only, one in which they gallantly declare “Leave the rest to us!”

The other two One Piece shirts are two-sided designs, one showing the nakama declaring their personal dreams…

…and the other focused on Luffy’s ambitions and growth, chronicling his Gear power progression on the back.

Also getting a quadruple-sized salute is Naruto.

Once again, there are two single-sided designs, one of which shows Naruto and Sasuke in a sort of ukiyo-e inspired style.

Meanwhile, the double-sided shirts have the ninja protagonist announcing “Uzumaki Naruto is here!” as he squares off against the Nine-Tails…

…while the other is all about the villainous Akatsuki.

It’s not all sweeping adventures, though, as there’s also a shirt for fans of supernatural mystery thriller Oshi no Ko, with a clever motif that makes it look like it was autographed by Ruby, Kana, and Mem-cho.

Readers of Sakamoto Days are also well-served with two shirts for the retired hitman’s story.

And with Shueisha also being the publisher of the Weekly Young Jump anthology, the Uniqlo collaboration can also recruit Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, with the kanji 告 (meaning, in this context, “love confession”) on the front and “These are my feelings” on the back…

…and since Shueisha also publishes shojo manga anthology Ribon, creator Momoko Sakura’s Chibi Maruko-chan Chan and Coji-Coji round out the collection.

Each shirt is priced at 1,990 yen (US$13) and they’ll be available in Uniqlo stores and through the Uniqlo online shop here in mid-May.

Source: Uniqlo

Top image: Uniqlo

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

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