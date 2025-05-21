JR East Shinkansen-style seats are great even if they’re not going anywhere.

Yes, the Shinkansen is very, very fast. That’s why they call it the “bullet train,” after all. It’s not just the speed that makes the Shinkansen a joy to be on, though, but also the relaxing atmosphere, the smoothness of the ride, the soothing tones of the “Welcome to the Shinkansen” audio announcement, and the soft seats.

Now Japanese furniture maker Emoor is offering the relaxing comfort of a Shinkansen ride even if you’re not going anywhere, with a pair of chairs inspired by those found on the high-speed trains.

Specifically, these chairs take their inspiration from the chairs onboard JR East’s E7-type carriages on the Hokuriku Shinkansen line, which connects Tokyo and Kanazawa. Both use the same upholstery as the Shinkansen’s actual seats, with the red-and-gray pattern matching the material used in the standard-class cars and the blue fabric identical to that of the first-class Green Car seats.

▼ They also both feature those classy little headrest cover cloths.

The frames aren’t exact copies of the Shinkansen seats, however. Instead the red chair is based on Emoor’s “Leon” chair model, and the blue on the company’s “Kanata” design.

So while you’re getting the authentic Shinkansen experience in terms of fabric feel and aesthetics, you also get an expanded range of reclining, height, and headrest angle options.

▼ Fittingly, the Green Car-inspired chair has more height adjustment options than the normal-class one.

This is actually Emoor’s second batch of Shinkansen-style chairs, as the original stock sold out. As of May 20, though, orders are once again open through JR East’s JRE Mall online store here and the official Emoor e-store here, with the regular-class chair priced at 65,000 yen (US$448) and the Green Car version 70,000 yen, with shipping slated for late July.

Source, images: PR Times

