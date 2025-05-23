Earth to Osaka…

When we previously visited the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, we addressed a number of common complaints and criticisms that were floating around the Internet, but a new one emerged only recently: “It’s full of bugs!”

▼ A news report on the bugs.

I had encountered the bugs when I went. They were tiny things that look a little like really small mosquitoes but never landed on people, let alone bit anyone. They just kind of hovered over everyone’s heads in swarms like aphids. I only encountered them on the upper deck of the Grand Ring on the side that goes partly into the ocean, and only around sunset.

They were kind of creepy and unpleasant, but fairly mild compared with what you’d run into in a field or along a river. At the time, I was willing to give it the benefit of the doubt as one of those seasonal things like mayflies that run their course in a week or so.

▼ At first glance, you might think those specks in this photo taken from the Grand Ring are birds flying in the distance, but they’re really flies about a foot away from me.

Turns out I was wrong, and the Expo venue is now increasingly flooded with these little insects that have been identified as chironomids, more casually known as “non-biting midges” and even more casually known as “blind mosquitoes”, “lake flies”, “muckleheads”, “muffleheads”, “chizzywinks”, and other names, depending on the region.

According to reports, they are now seen in large numbers in lower parts of the Grand Ring and even near pavilions on the water side. Complaints about them have been coming in fast and furiously on social media.

▼ Yeah… they definitely weren’t this bad when I was there.

In response to this, Osaka Prefecture governor Hirofumi Yoshimura announced on 21 May that the prefecture has put in a request with Earth Chemical, Japan’s leading producer of pesticides… excuse me, “insect care products.” Yoshimura said he spoke directly with the president of Earth and that he is confident the knowledge they have gained in their vast experience would be put to good use here.

Among the typical cynicism found in online comments about the Expo, some readers of news wondered why Tokyo-based Earth Chemical was called in instead of the hometown insecticide producers at Kincho. Others wondered if a mass extermination is really in the spirit of the Expo.

“There must be some reason behind them asking Earth instead of Kincho, which is headquartered in Osaka.”

“Well, Earth was founded in Osaka and moved to Tokyo during the bubble era.”

“Sounds like the Expo’s theme has changed from ‘making life shine’ to ‘harvesting life.'”

“Sounds like the Expo’s going even deeper into the red paying for this.”

“I heard the chironomid season is until mid-July, so they better act fast or just wait it out.”

“The bugs were pretty bad near the water show.”

“Tropical fish or medaka would happily eat the larvae of those insects.”

“Poor flies… They’re not hurting anyone and die in a few days anyway. Why kill them just because they multiply in large numbers and are unpleasant?”

I tend to agree with that last comment in that, compared to most insects I’ve encountered throughout my life, those bugs are rather innocuous. And unless they’ve gotten bolder in recent days, they tend to just keep to themselves, albeit only a couple inches from people’s heads.

Also, I think if you’re going to build an enormous wooden structure as a symbol of humanity’s harmony with nature, you really should expect insects to be a part of that harmony too. Call me crazy, but launching a chemical attack on them feels a little out of step with that theme. At least using medaka to eat them has a certain circle-of-life quality to it.

Source: YTV News NNN. Hachima Kiko

Photos ©SoraNews24

