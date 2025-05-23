Waiter, there’s an eight of spades with my initials on it in my soup.

We recently learned that the Japan National Championship of Magic 2025 would be coming to Tokyo very soon, but since it’s only happening two days out of the year, a lot of us won’t be able to fit it into our rigid, non-magical schedules. Fortunately, there’s another place in Roppongi, Tokyo, where many of Japan’s best illusionists are known to appear and occasionally disappear.

It’s called Mahou Dining Bar Osmand, where “Mahou” is the Japanese word for magic and Osmand is a major management company for Japanese magicians, featuring the likes of Shoot Ogawa, Shingo Yamaguchi, Taiga Saito, and Takumi Takahashi.

▼ Takahashi has made several TV appearances. Here he is on Asia’s Got Talent.

These stars have been known to perform at Mahou Dining Bar Osmand from time to time, alongside the eatery’s regular cast of conjurors.

Along with stage shows, performers can be seen going from table to table doing close-up tricks while customers enjoy selections from a menu of meals, snacks, and drinks, some of which are illusions themselves.

▼ Levitating Pickles (1,100 yen [US$7.44]),

▼ Goblet of Light (1,000 yen)

▼ Magician’s Test of Courage (1,800 yen)

With this being a premier magic spot in Japan, special events are also often held, such as preliminary rounds for the Japan National Championship of Magic. Currently, they’re holding the Warlocks and Mystic Dungeon escape room.

This intimate, two-hour-long game is only open to groups of eight maximum and combines puzzle-solving with professional-level illusions. See some premium tricks as closely as possible while navigating the story-driven set of fantasy environments. Magicians are more particular about props than anyone, so expect some high-quality ones in play here too.

Because of the complexity and exclusivity of the Warlocks and Mystic Dungeon, availability is limited, and reservations will have to be made well in advance. The next two dates are set for 28 and 29 May, but you can keep an eye on the official website for additional dates as they appear.

Mahou Dining Bar Osmand, however, is open Tuesday through Sunday, as well as public holidays, so feel free to make a reservation and float on down there if you happen to be in the area or are in the mood for a little sleight of hand or smoke and mirrors.

Restaurant information

Mahou Dining Bar Osmand

Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi 4-6-7, Roppongi 4-Chome Bldg. B1

東京都港区六本木4-6-7 六本木４丁目ビルB1F

Open 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Tues. – Thurs.), 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Fri.), 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Weekends, Holidays)

Reservations can be made on the official website

Reservations for the Warlocks and Mystic Dungeon escape room can be made on its official website

Images: Mahou Dining Bar Osmand, Warlocks and Mystic Dungeon

