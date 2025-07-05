Hololive’s 3rd Generation stars are getting ready to take over part of your home.

The whole deal with virtual YouTubers is that they don’t exist in physical space. However, as part of the otaku media sphere, popular VTubers do cross over the digital divide in the form of character merch, and if you’re a fan of Hololive’s stars, you might want to start clearing out a whole bunch of physical space in your home.

That’s because the production company’s 3rd Generation quartet are getting the giant plushie treatment.

Don’t let the super-deformed proportions fool you. That’s no tiny Usada Pekora sitting on a piece of dollhouse furniture in the above photo. Instead, it’s one of the newest additions to Taito’s Doqute line, in which each stuffed character is at least 100 centimeters (39.3 inches tall).

And yes, that 100-centimeter minimum-height requirement means that sometimes they’re even bigger than that. Pekora’s rabbit ears, for example, bring her Doqute’s vertical measurement up to 125 centimeters.

Also in the over-a-meter club is Houshou Marine, whose jaunty pirate hat is 115 centimeters off the floor at its peak.

With Pekora and Marine’s extra centimeters, you can convince yourself that Shiranui Flare and Shirogane Noel are, by comparison, actually quite modestly sized and reasonable purchases, as each of them is only 100 centimeters tall.

▼ Yes, when sitting on the floor like this, they’re actually taller than the adult woman posing with them.

With plushies this big it’s not just their dimensions you’ll need to take into consideration when deciding where to display them, but their weight as well. Pekora, Marine, and Noel are all listed at 8.5 kilograms (18.8 pounds), while Flare tips the scales at 9 kilograms, perhaps because of the volume of her ponytail.

Priced at 66,000 yen (US$455) these are aimed at an especially passionate pocket of the fandom, and between that and the inordinate amount of shelf space they’d take up in retail stores, the Hololive Doqute plushies are being offered through pre-order only, with no extra production quantities planned. Orders can be placed between July 10 and August 11 via the Taito Gear 6 Goods online shop here, with shipping scheduled for January.

