As well as a double-sized cheesecake worth fighting battles over.

The world may be subject to the annoyances of shrinkflation, but over the past few years, there’s been a running trend in Japan of campaigns where prices remain the same though the amount of food is increased. Family Mart started the show, with Lawson, MiniStop, NewDays, and other convenience store chains now regularly holding these campaigns.

7-Eleven Japan kind of missed that wave, but with the Founding Anniversary Sale that started on May 12, they released six food items that saw increases in their amounts, including a bowl of ramen that weighed a hefty 1,084 grams (2.4 pounds).

From May 19, the second phase of what they’re calling the “Thank You Extra Large” series started, with an addition of another six products. Seeing as we managed to get our hands on the entire set, let’s tap into our gastronomic senses and share our thoughts and feelings on each item.

Salted Rice Ball (156 yen [US$0.98]) – ★★☆☆☆

The Salted Rice Ball is a simple but classic item, with no hidden surprises inside and only an increased amount of rice. While it is a joy just to have an increase in volume, its other characteristics haven’t changed so it’s not bad, but since it lacks excitement, it only gets two stars.

Sausage Egg Muffin (311 yen) – ★★★☆☆

This has increased muffin, sausage, and cheddar cheese, and a total weight of 215 grams (0.47 pounds), making it quite satisfying to eat. Picking it up provides you with a heavy and solid feeling in your hand, and the side-view is really tall.

This is “three stars” that leans heavily and cheesily towards four.

Fluffy and Chewy Pull-Apart Bread with Chocolate Cream (170 yen) ★★★★☆

The pull-apart bread with an increased total weight is visually impressive: it’s just so long. The impact is strong and has a clear sense of value. In addition to the deliciously chewy dough, the smooth chocolate cream contrasting with the chunky chocolate chips is also great.

This bread is a highly rated “four stars”.

Rice Bowl with Beef (645 yen) ★★★★☆

Claiming to be delicious down to the sauce, the beef bowl has seen an increased amount of both beef and rice, recording a weight of 610 grams (1.3 pounds). Eating it up, we appreciated how it wasn’t just bulked up with extra rice, but did in fact include a decent amount more meat too.

This dish is definitely recommended for those who want a voluminous meal: four stars.

Chilled Bukkake Soba with Rich Dashi-Blended Tororo (529 yen) ★★★★☆

Here is a simple dish of tororo soba noodles with increased noodles, sauce, and tororo (grated yam). With the total weight of 549 grams (1.2 pounds) making it slightly inferior to the beef bowl, it is about 120 yen cheaper, so the value for money is excellent.

Factoring in the increasing temperatures, this cooling and refreshing meal is assuredly worth four stars.

New York Cheesecake (291 yen) ★★★★★

This phase’s winner by far! With a mouthwatering taste that will capture the heart of anyone with a penchant for desserts, this feels like a cheesecake on steroids, having roughly the same weight as two of the regular cheesecakes.

It’s proven to be so popular that it’s out of stock in many of the stores, so prepare for a battle to get it. A hands-down five stars.

Our number one recommendation to try is the New York Cheesecake, so even if you try nothing else from this phase, though they all have their own charms and are delicious in their own right, be sure to swing by your nearest 7-Eleven store to try it.

This item is so good that cheesecake shortages might be a common feature of the coming weeks, but you only have until the final day on Monday, June 1, to partake in this campaign, so keep your eyes locked on those refrigerator restocks.

Related: 7-Eleven Japan Campaign Site

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