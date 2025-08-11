Heero Yuy isn’t going to kill you while you eat, but his voice actor is going to read an all-new Gundam Wing scene.

When I hear the term “dinner show,” the first image that springs to mind is an old-school supper club, the sort of place where guests would sit in Naugahyde booths and dine by the light of candles in red glass holders while listening to Henny Youngman deliver one-liners or enjoying the music from Cab Calloway’s band (which was most likely big). After that, the next thing I’d picture would be local actors putting on a play, maybe a well-known classic like West Side Story or a murder mystery that’s simple enough to let you play detective while also deciding between the apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert.

What I don’t picture, though, is for a dinner show to have anything to do with giant robots. It turns out that this is simply a lack of imagination on my part, though, as there’s going to be a Gundam Wing dinner show in Tokyo.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, a luxury hotel located near downtown Tokyo’s Shiba Park, will serve as the venue for New Mobile Report Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Dinner Show-Operation Reunion, the most recently revealed part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Gundam Wing anime’s debut on Japanese TV in 1995. The organizers are promising a special menu crafted just for the event, with dishes drawing inspiration from the story of five smooth-faced teens who each have their own Gundam.

Actual mecha warfare is, however, a poor match for the sort of elegant eating experience dinner show customers expect. So instead, the on-stage entertainment will come courtesy of the voice actors for Gundam Wing’s five core characters: Heero’s Hikaru Midorikawa, Duo’s Toshihiko Seki, Trowa’s Shigeru Nakahara, Quatre’s Ai Orikasa, and Wufei’s Ryuzou Ishino. The quintet will perform a live reading of famous scenes from Gundam Wing and also talk about their experiences making the landmark anime. The cherry on top, though, is that they’ll also perform a brand-new scene as their characters that’s exclusive to the dinner show.

▼ Left to right: Orikasa, Seki, Midorikawa, Nakahara, and Ishino

Prices for tickets, which include the meal, range from 38,500 yen (US$260) to 55,000 yen, depending on how close you’re sitting to the stage, or the ステージ, as it’s marked in the diagram below.

▼ The letters represent seating sections, not mobile suit variants.

The Gundam Wing dinner show will be held on December 27 only. Two shows will be held that day, though, at 1 and 6 p.m., meaning that one of the “dinner shows” is, oddly enough, actually a lunch show.

With only two shows, tickets are limited, and so purchase eligibility is being provided by a lottery. A portion of the seats are being set aside for Gundam Fan Club premium members, who can apply for them online between now and August 24 here, with results to be announced August 30. Non-fan club premium members, meanwhile, can apply for tickets between now and September 7 here, with winners to be informed of their purchase eligibility by September 12.

Source: Gundam official website via Oricon News via Hachima Kiko

Images: Gundam official website

