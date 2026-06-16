Seasonal fruit gets a Japanese makeover, but only for a very limited time.

When it comes to high-value, affordable sweets, Japanese chain Chateraise is one of the true champions of the dessert world. Known for low prices and a wide range of goods, covering everything from Western sweets, to Japanese confections, ice cream, bread, and even alcohol, Chateraise represents great value for money, and is incredibly popular throughout the country.

Right now the chain has become even more popular, thanks to a limited-time June-only treat called “Sakuranbo Mochi” (“Cherry Mochi”). After Chateraise announced the release on Twitter, the post received over 2,000 likes in around two days, which is a far greater response than other product announcements, which generally garner around 700 likes.

▼ It’s since received over 23,000 likes and around 3.7 million views, as of this writing.

After running a search on the product it turns out that, unbeknownst to us, Chateraise’s Cherry Mochi is a seasonal item that comes out every year, and this time it will be in stores from 3-23 June. Priced at 518 yen (US$3.23) for a pack of four, this is slightly on the premium side for Chateraise, but when we saw it in store we knew the cost would be worth it, because…

▼ …look how pretty they are!

As soon as we took them home and opened the lid of the tub they came in, we couldn’t help but gasp in surprise. With four perfectly round, neatly arranged sweets inside, and shimmery, powdered starch dusted over the pale pink gyuhi coating, the sweets sparkled like jewels in a jewellery box, catching the light in ways that created a mesmerising beauty.

The way the cherry appearance is kept intact with the stems still attached gave these an added air of beauty – so much so that we had a strange urge to display them rather than eat them.

Still, with only a two-day shelf life, these freshly made sweets are too good not to be eaten, especially as the combination of fresh cherry and plump gyuhi is such a rare find.

▼ Despite being called “Cherry Mochi”, there’s no actual mochi here, as the term is often used colloquially to describe chewy, rice-based sweets.

Like mochi, gyuhi is also made from glutinous rice, but it’s a softer, sweeter version with a more melt-in-the-mouth texture, making it ideal for wrapping Japanese confectionery. The gyuhi layer here looked delightfully plump, and as we gazed at it, the sweet and tangy aroma of the cherry overtook our senses, drawing us in for a bite.

The gyuhi was the first element to meet our taste buds, nudging them awake with a gentle sweetness and a soft, chewy texture, before giving way to a burst of cherry, followed by a rush of juice across the palate. The generously sized domestically grown cherry was clearly high-quality, displaying a fragrance and sweet-tart flavour that was strong enough to stand up to the sweetness of the gyuhi. Though the fruit would have tasted delicious on its own, the gyuhi wrap elevated it into something much more refined, allowing us to enjoy the seasonal fruit in an elegant way.

▼ A sweet that deserves all the viral attention it’s been getting.

The sweets were so good we couldn’t quite believe they hadn’t reached a worldwide level of fame, but that’s likely only because social media influencers don’t know about them yet. That’s definitely a good thing, though, because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to enjoy them, and these are sweets that definitely need to be enjoyed by as many people as possible during their too-short three-week run.

Related: Sakuranbo Mochi, Chateraise store locations

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