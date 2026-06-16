With the full-scale train needing to take a break, toymaker Takara Tomy is here to pick up the Slowpoke slack.

Much like how every Pokémon fan has their favorite Pocket Monster, so too do various parts of Japan have special relationships with certain species. In the case of Kagawa, that special relationship is with Slowpoke, who’s become such an active goodwill ambassador for the prefecture that he was briefly named governor.

Aside from his brief political career, other highlights of the Slowpoke/Kagawa partnership have included a Slowpoke Park in the town of Ayauta, and as of March 2025, a special Slowpoke Train on the Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railway train network, which includes Ayagawa Station, the closest stop to the park.

Unfortunately for those whose summer travel plans included a visit to Kagawa, as of June 15 the Slowpoke Train is on vacation for periodic inspection/maintenance work on the carriages. Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railway hasn’t said when it’ll be running again (this is Slowpoke, after all, so hastily rushing through the process simply would hardly be appropriate, would it?), but there is a silver lining since soon there’s going to be a way to own a little Slowpoke Train of your own.

Toymaker Takara Tomy has announced that the Slowpoke Train will be joining its Tetsudo Collection series of miniature recreations of actual famous trains from across Japan’s real-world rails. As pictured above, the Tetsudo Collection Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railway 1100 Series Slowpoke Train will feature the same adorable illustrated exterior design as the actual train, and will be offered as a two-car set with a total length of 17 centimeters (6.7 inches).

The Slowpoke Train figure is priced at 8,800 yen (US$56) and will be available in late November, but pre-orders are open now through the Takara Tomy Mall online store here.

Source: PR Times, Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railway, Yadon Paradise in Kagawa

Top image: Takara Tomy

Insert images: Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railway, Yadon Paradise in Kagawa, PR Times

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