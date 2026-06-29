The Spirited Away stage play will cross over to the other side of the Pacific for the first time ever, plus make its return to the U.K.

Though in-the-know overseas otaku, cinephiles, and animation enthusiasts had sung the praises of films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke after catching screenings at conventions and art house theaters, it wasn’t until Spirited Away came along that the works of Studio Ghibli really gained recognition around the world. Now, after international audiences were enthralled watching Chihiro’s story of adventure and self-realization unfold on the screen, they’ll have the chance to see it take place on the stage too, as the Spirited Away stage play has announced that it’s going on a world tour.

The stage adaptation, produced by Toho and helmed by English playwright John Caird, debuted in Tokyo in March of 2022 and was followed by performances in other major Japanese cities. In 2024, the production traveled to London for a five-month stint, and it’s also been performed in Shanghai for two months in 2025 and in Seoul for four months earlier this year. The producers have now announced a Spirited Away world tour which will bring the play to four more foreign countries, three of them for the very first time.

The first overseas dates are for Taiwan, where Spirited Away will be performed at Taipei’s National Theater and Concert Hall from December 17, 2026 until January 31, 2027. In spring, the play will make its North American debut in Canada at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, between May 6 and August 15. Next up is a visit to the U.S. and Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre from September 2 to October 24, and finally, in 2028 Spirited Away will return once more to the U.K. and the London Coliseum from March to July of 2028.

▼ Video of Spirited Away’s 2022 production

So far, all overseas performances of Spirited Away have featured the main Japanese cast and been performed with Japanese dialogue. With no announcement to the contrary, that’s likely to hold true for the upcoming performances as well.

In addition, a 2027 Japanese tour for the play has also been announced, with some dates overlapping for in-Japan and overseas performances. While casts have yet to be officially announced, previous Spirited Away stage productions have used what the Japanese show business industry calls a “double cast” system, where leading roles are alternately played by two actors or actresses, making it possible for one performer to remain in Japan while the other goes overseas.

The complete listing of upcoming Spirited Away performances is:

● December 17, 2026-January 31, 2027: Taipei, National Theater and Concert Hall

● March 2027-May 2027: Tokyo, Meijiza

● May 5, 2027-August 15, 2027: Toronto, Princess of Wales Theatre

● June 2027: Nagoya, Misonoza

● June 2027-July 2027: Osaka, Umeda Arts Theater

● July 2027-August 2027: Fukuoka, Hakataza

● September 2, 2027-October 24, 2027: Los Angeles, Ahmanson Theatre

● August 2027: Sapporo, Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater Hitaru

● March 2028-Kuly 2028: London, London Colosseum

Ticket details are yet to be announced, but once set should be made available through the play’s official website.

Related: Spirited Away stage play official website

Source: Spirited Away stage play official website, Pia via Yahoo! Japan News

Top image: Spirited Away official website

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