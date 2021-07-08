Characters like No Face, Yubaba and Haku are set to be played by some very famous faces.
It’s been a few months since Studio Ghibli first announced that its 2001 animated feature film Spirited Away would be adapted for the stage as a live-action play directed by Canadian-born English director John Caird.
The initial announcement came with the news that the title role of Chihiro would be shared by 22-year-old Kanna Hashimoto, a popular idol-singer-turned-actress, and 23-year-old Mone Kamishiraishi, a singer and actress who previously worked with Caird in his critically acclaimed musical Knight’s Tale, which had its worldwide debut in Tokyo in 2018.
▼ Hashimoto (left) and Kamishiraishi (right).
Now, Toho, the distributor of the Spirited Away anime who will also be producing the stage play as part of the company’s 90th anniversary celebrations, has revealed the rest of the main cast set to appear in the production, which is scheduled to premiere at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre in February 2022.
As is often the case with a number of Japanese productions, each main role will be shared by multiple performers, known as a “W-cast” (“Double Cast”) system, which is different to an understudy as each actor performs the role an equal amount of times.
Stepping into the shoes of Haku will be Kotaro Daigo, who’s most famous for playing the title role of Hodaka Morishima in the 2019 movie Weathering with You, directed by Makoto Shinkai.
▼ Say hello to your new Haku, who can be seen here on a swing, announcing his appearance in the magazine A-blue The Stage.
＼A-blue THE Stage💫発売中／#演劇ハイキュー 本番を控えていた #醍醐虎汰朗(@daigokotaro)さんにインタビュー慣行！作品への想いをたっぷりと🏐コメント撮影では無人の公園に醍醐さんの声が響き、編集部スタッフから「いい声…」と思わず心の声が😊最後のジャンプは醍醐さんのアレンジ👍✨ pic.twitter.com/DAdHYeQuIl— Audition blue編集部 (@Auditionblue) April 3, 2021
Sharing the role of Haku is Hiroki Miura, who has played the role of Disney princes, and appeared in stage musicals like Little Shop of Horrors and Les Misérables.
「オーマイダイナー」— 三浦宏規 (@hirokimiura0324) November 15, 2020
千秋楽ありがとうございました！
最低で最高でしたね！
またのご来店お待ちしております。 pic.twitter.com/Fnwa4kQMp7
The role of No Face will be played by two performers with a dance background, who will no doubt bring a beautiful sense of movement to the mysterious spirit on stage:
Japanese dancer, choreographer, and model Koharu Sugawara, who’s appeared in numerous commercials, including this one for Asahi’s Wilkinson sparkling water.
＼「#ウィルキンソン」の新CM公開✨／#新CM公開 を記念して、第1弾キャンペーンスタート❗#菅原小春 さんのかっこいいダンスにも注目です🙌— アサヒ飲料AsahiSoftDrinks (@asahiinryo_jp) March 2, 2021
🎁応募方法🎁
1⃣@asahiinryo_jpをフォロー
2⃣本投稿をRT
抽選で200名様に #新しくなったグレープフルーツ とレモンの4本入りマルチパックが当たる😎
Choreographer Tomohiko Tsujimoto, a founding member of Niigata-based dance company Noism, who was also the first Japanese male dancer to appear in Cirque du Soleil.
海の幽霊🌊😱🙀 pic.twitter.com/LQEyHenfzV— Tsujimoto Tomohiko 辻󠄀本 知彦 (@waiwaisarasa) March 21, 2021
Appearing as Lin will be Japanese actress and singer Miyu Sakihi, who’s also a former top member of the famous all-female musical theatre troupe Takarazuka Revue.
Also playing Lin will be Fu Hinami, another top member of the Takarazuka Revue Star Troupe, who has been appearing in stage plays since leaving the group in 2016.
This clip below gives you a sense of her playful nature and love of comedy, as she repeatedly says “Please stop, there’s nothing interesting here”, all while playing up to the camera.
セブンくんです ⭐︎≪— 『CLUBSEVENZEROⅢ』公式 (@tamano_toho) May 29, 2021
妃海隊員にも
ビシっと意気込み聞いちゃおう～と思ったんだけど、
あれれ、、
大丈夫かなあ…🙄！？
※撮影の時だけマスク外してくれたよ#妃海風 #CLUBSEVENZEROⅢhttps://t.co/MLfGJEwNXg pic.twitter.com/5ZSz714ynX
Playing the role of Kamaji, the spider-like elderly man who operates the boiler room of the Bathhouse, will be:
Actor, film director, narrator, and musician Tomorowo Taguchi, who’s appeared in Fukushima 50, Midnight Swan, Tetsuo and Tetsuo II, and a number of Takashi Miike films. He even made a foray into the Tokyo underground music scene as the lead singer of punk band Bachikaburi in the ’80s and ’90s.
▼ You might want to turn the volume down for this.
Also stretching his spidey legs for the role will be Japanese actor Satoshi Hashimoto, who’s voiced the roles of Terry Bogard and Kim Kaphwan in the Fatal Fury game series. He’s also worked with Caird previously, in The Beggar’s Opera and Les Misérables.
▼ Here he is performing in Metal Macbeth, the first Shakespeare work by Japanese theatre company Gekidan Shinkansen.
Finally, in the role of Yubaba / Zeniba will be:
Romi Park, an award-winning Korean–Japanese actress and singer who’s voiced the characters of Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, Temari in Naruto, Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach, and Attack on Titan‘s Zoë Hange, to name a few.
Also playing Yubaba / Zeniba is Mari Natsuki, who needs no introduction for Ghibli fans, as this famous actress voiced the character in the original film.
▼ Mari Natsuki gives us a taste of what to expect from her character in this clip shared by Studio Ghibli today.
July 7, 2021
▼ The full cast announced so far can be seen in this image below.
舞台『#千と千尋の神隠し』— 舞台『千と千尋の神隠し』 (@sentochihiro_st) July 7, 2021
メインキャスト発表✨
多彩なキャリア、帝劇に新たな風を巻き起こすキャストが集まりました！#橋本環奈 #上白石萌音 #醍醐虎汰朗 #三浦宏規 #菅原小春 #辻本知彦 #咲妃みゆ #妃海風 #田口トモロヲ #橋本さとし #夏木マリ #朴璐美 pic.twitter.com/WeCYQK4k3g
Powerhouse duo Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki would no doubt be pleased with the casting, given their approval of Caird’s stage vision for their film.
スタジオジブリ公式Twitterを開設して、半年になりました。いつもたくさんのコメント、ありがとうございます。— スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) July 1, 2021
今後とも、宜しくお願い申し上げます（今朝の宮崎さんと鈴木さんです）。 pic.twitter.com/eV3VA6B7PO
Last time the duo met Caird, they gave him a No-Face coin bank as a gesture of goodwill for taking care of their story during the stage adaptation. Now that a new No-Face coin bank has just recently been released, Caird might soon be adding another item to his Ghibli merchandise collection, especially if the production makes its way overseas, which Toho has said they’re hoping for.
Following the premiere at Tokyo’s Imperial Theater in February 2022, the Spirited Away stage play is set to open in Osaka in April, Fukuoka in March, Sapporo in early June, and Nagoya in late June and July.
Sources: Animage via Yahoo! News via Hachima Kikou
Top image: Spirited Away stage play official website
Insert image: Spirited Away stage play official website
