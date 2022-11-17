Couldn’t make it to the theater to see the adaptation of the Studio Ghibli anime masterpiece? Now you can watch it from home.

Not that there’s ever really such a thing as “good timing” for a global pandemic, but the coronavirus crisis coinciding with the live-action stage play adaptation of Spirited Away was especially disappointing for anime and theater enthusiasts. The play, based on the Studio Ghibli film of the same name, opened in Tokyo back in February, and held its final performances in July.

With Japan almost entirely closed to international tourist travel during that period, and many of the country’s residents limiting their domestic travel as well, a whole lot of fans missed out on the opportunity to see actresses Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi step into their shared role as earnest young heroine Chiharu. Now, though, comes the happy news that the Spirited Away stage play is finally being made available for on-demand rental streaming.

▼ More than 50 puppets, including this incredibly detailed one of Haku in his dragon form, help bring the Ghibli classic to life on the stage.

The Spirited Away play started streaming first on the U-Next platform on November 16, and on November 19 it’ll be added in Japan to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema. It’s not like they just put a camera on a tripod in front of the stage and called it a day, either, as visuals for the streaming versions (there’s one for each starring actress) are compiled using footage from an array of 17 cameras capturing different angles.

As loyal readers with good memories may recall, this isn’t the absolute first opportunity to watch the Spirited Away play online, as the production’s final two performances were live-streamed in July. However, this is the first time they’re being made available for on-demand streaming, so if you happened to be busy during the live streams and couldn’t watch, now’s your chance. In addition, the Mone Kamishiraishi version is a re-edit of the one that streamed in July, so even if you did catch the live stream, there should be something new to enjoy.

Source: PR Times, Oricon News via Livedoor News via Otakomu

Images: PR Times

