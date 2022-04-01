Adaptation of Studio Ghibli masterpiece will hold live streams on the final days of its Japanese tour.

Tuesday was bittersweet for fans of theatrical anime and anime theater, as the amazing-looking live-action stage play of Spirited Away held its final performance at Tokyo’s Imperial Theater. The silver lining, though, is that the production is now headed to Osaka for a 12-day run starting in mid-April, with performances in Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Nagoya to follow.

While those locations had already been on the schedule for some time, the Spirited Away stage play has just added a new venue: online steaming service Hulu.

This summer, Hulu Japan will stream two performances of the play, both part of its engagement at the Misonoza Theater in Nagoya. Why two? Because Spirited Away uses what’s called a “double cast” system in Japanese theater, where the role of a single character is shared by two performers who appear in alternating performances.

Hulu will stream performances on July 3 and 4, the two final days of Spirited Away’s currently scheduled Japanese tour. The cast on the first day will be:

● Chihiro: Kanna Hashimoto

● Haku: Kotaro Daigo

● No Face: Koharu Sugawara

● Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Miyu Sakihi

● Kamaji: Tomorowo Taguchi

● Yubaba/Zenibaba: Mari Natsuki

July 4’s cast will be:

● Chihiro: Mone Kamishiraishi

● Haku: Hiroki Miura

● No Face: Tomohiko Tsujimoto

● Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Fu Hinami

● Kamaji: Satoshi Hashimoto

● Yubaba/Zenibaba: Romi Park

Both performances will stream live, as their actors are on-stage in Nagoya, at noon.

Source: Hulu via Animage Plus via Yahoo! Japan News

Top image: Hulu

