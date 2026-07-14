Pull off a convenience store heist without breaking the law.

A new immersive exhibition opening in Tokyo is giving visitors permission to do something they’d never get away with in real life: steal from a convenience store.

There is one catch, though – you have to avoid being detected by the cameras, or else you walk away with nothing.

Running from 18 July to 16 August at the Azabudai Hills Gallery, the Giga Mart Exhibition turns the venue into a fictional convenience store filled with bizarre oversized products and a unique challenge that puts your stealth skills to the test.

The exhibition is the latest creation from the team behind TOH, an interactive installation that became a hit for allowing participants to “steal” items as long as they remained undetected by surveillance cameras. Previous editions proved to be so popular that long queues formed, with people reportedly waiting four hours to get in.

▼ The new exhibition takes that same concept and gives it a convenience store twist, with two main attractions for visitors.

The first is a convenience store stocked with giant everyday products, from enormous bags of potato crisps to other oversized items. By exaggerating the familiar experience of shopping and turning it into something surreal, the creators hope to make visitors reconsider their relationship with consumerism, products and advertising.

▼ The second, and undoubtedly biggest draw, is the “Steal” area.

Participants have 60 seconds to enter one of three locations – the delivery entrance, staffroom or stockroom – and grab as many items as they can without being detected by special surveillance cameras. Anything taken without detection can be kept, making stealth the key to success.

While the exhibition might appear to encourage shoplifting, organisers stress that the experience is intended purely as entertainment and they do not encourage or condone criminal behaviour.

The chance to steal does come at a price, as tickets are available in three tiers. A Premium Ticket, which includes admission and access to all three “Steal” experiences, costs 7,000 yen (US$47.80). Standard tickets, which include one attempt in a “Steal” area, are priced at 3,200 yen on weekdays and 3,400 yen on weekends and public holidays. Visitors who have already visited the exhibition can also purchase a Revenge Ticket for 2,200 yen, allowing them to try another “Steal” challenge, subject to availability.

Whether you leave empty-handed or with an armful of prizes, the Giga Mart Exhibition looks set to be one of Tokyo’s most unusual and popular summer attractions. Just remember to stay out of the sight of cameras if you want to get the most out of the experience.

Event information

Giga Mart Exhibition / ギガマート展

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Toranomoon 5-8-1, Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza A MB floor, Azabudai Hills Gallery

東京都港区虎ノ門5-8-1 麻布台ヒルズ ガーデンプラザA MB階 麻布台ヒルズギャラリー

Dates: 18 July–16 August 2026

Open: 12:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. weekdays; 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. weekends and public holidays (last admission 10 minutes before closing)

Website

Source, images: Press release

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