Limited-edition granita with edible flowers gives us a cool alternative to Japanese kakigori.

With temperatures now soaring across Japan, Starbucks has announced the return of its super popular granita series, this time with a brand new flavour called White Peach & Lychee Bouquet.

The limited-edition release takes its cues from Sicilian granita, giving us a sweet alternative to kakigori, Japan’s traditional shaved ice dessert. Rather than being topped with syrup, as is generally the way with kakigori, this dessert contains multiple layers of fruit, jelly and sauce, creating a treat that gradually changes its flavour and texture as it slowly melts.

▼ Unlike many shaved ice desserts in Japan, the ice used in these granitas is flavoured with fruit, giving it a more refreshing taste.

The White Peach & Lychee Bouquet Granita is designed to resemble a bouquet of soft-hued flowers, with layers of icy white peach, fragrant lychee, tangy raspberry and rich, crunchy pistachio in the mix.

▼ A couple of edible flowers add extra beauty to the dessert.

According to Starbucks, this granita is designed to evolve as you eat it – the icy crystals gradually soften and blend with the fruit sauces and jelly beneath, revealing new combinations of floral aromas, sweetness and tartness with every mouthful.

Joining the new flavour are two favourites from last summer.

▼ Mango & Passionfruit Granita

This tropical combination of mango puree, passionfruit puree and passionfruit syrup intersperse with mango jelly, fruit pieces and a swirl of chocolate sauce, with crunchy cacao nibs on top.

▼ Grapefruit Granita

This variety will be slightly harder to find, as it’s only being made available at the Princi Daikanyama T-Site location. Those who do find it will be able to enjoy a refreshing granita made with two varieties of grapefruit layered over white grape jelly, with a topping of fresh grapefruit and lime for a subdued, sweet citrus finish.

The new White Peach & Lychee Bouquet will be on the menu at 1,560 yen (US$9.61) for dine-in and 1,532 yen for takeout, and will be available from 22 July at Princi Daikanyama T-Site, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, and Starbucks Reserve Ginza Marronnier-dori.

The Mango & Passionfruit flavour will be available at the same three locations for 1,200 yen dine-in and 1,178 yen for takeout, while the Grapefruit version will retail for the same price, but only be available exclusively at Princi Daikanyama T-Site.

With their colourful layered appearance, slowly evolving flavours and icy texture, these Italian-inspired desserts are a great way to stay cool during summer in Japan. If you want to add even more fruity refreshment to your cooling schedule, then you can switch things up with Starbucks’ Creamy Peach Tea Latte, a limited-edition drink that’s thankfully more widely available.

Related: Princi store locations

Source, images: Press release

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